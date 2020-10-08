Santa Clara County sets affordable housing requirement on new developments

Housing developers who want to build in unincorporated parts of Santa Clara County next year will, for the first time, have to set aside units for low-income residents or pay an in-lieu fee.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Oct. 6, approved the requirement that low-income housing make up 16% of new developments containing three or more units. Otherwise, developers must pay an in-lieu fee of $259,000 per unit. The rules apply to developments with units intended both for sale and for rent.

Supervisor Dave Cortese dissented in the 4-1 vote.

An independent study presented to the county in July calculated and suggested the amount of the fee, which will be placed in a fund dedicated for affordable housing. That figure accounts for 100% of the cost to create a replacement unit, according to the county.

The rule would apply to unincorporated areas of the county. Most of Santa Clara County's 15 cities already have their own affordable housing ordinances in place.