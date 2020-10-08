FPPC declines to investigate council candidates mentioned in citizen's election flyer

State officials declined to investigate a complaint by the California Apartment Association alleging that four Mountain View City Council candidates may have worked on an election flyer in violation of campaign finance laws.

In a brief letter on Oct. 7, officials from the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) said the complaint filed by Joshua Howard, executive vice president of government affairs for the apartment association, did not have enough evidence of wrongdoing to warrant further investigation. No enforcement action will be taken in the matter, according to Galena West, chief of the FPPC's enforcement division.

The flyer in question, sent to apartment complexes in late September, argued that a slate of candidates for the Mountain View City Council -- Lenny Siegel, John Lashlee, Alex Nunez and Sally Lieber -- may be supportive of renter-friendly policies. It also recommended that the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley may be a valuable resource for those facing eviction during COVID-19.

Howard, in a Sept. 29 complaint to the FPPC, alleged that the letter may be evidence that the council candidates were working with one another to distribute election materials without complying with state election law. He said the flyer fails to state that it was not authorized by a candidate or a committee controlled by a candidate. The complaint goes on to suggest that the Law Foundation may be involved as well, using the flyer as a solicitation for services it provides.

Howard said in a statement that he respects the FPPC's decision, but maintains that it was murky whether the flyer complied with state campaign finance rules.