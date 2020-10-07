News

Wildfire smoke gives rise to Spare the Air alerts

Forecasters expect air quality to improve later this week

by Bay City News Service

Wed, Oct 7, 2020
Smoke from wildfires blankets over Palo Alto, as seen from Page Mill Road and Foothill Expressway, on Aug. 19. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

A string of Spare the Air alerts issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District because of smoke in the region from the Glass Fire and other wildfires around California will continue until at least Thursday, according to the air district.

Burning wood or other solid fuels indoors or outdoors is illegal on Spare the Air days. The alerts had been issued until Tuesday but were extended until Thursday as the Glass Fire continues to burn in Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties.

The blaze had burned 67,200 acres and was 57% contained as of Wednesday morning. The air district said onshore winds are blowing smoke out of much of the Bay Area, but localized impacts remain near the North Bay and elsewhere in the region.

The Bay Area's air quality is expected to improve later this week and weekend, with some rain in the forecast.

"Bay Area residents should continue to be vigilant about air quality conditions over the next couple of days," BAAQMD executive officer Jack Broadbent said in a news release. "As fire containment efforts progress and more favorable weather conditions move into the region, we expect more widespread relief from smoke starting this weekend."

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

