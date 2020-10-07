Theatreworks' 'Voices of Democracy' initiative aims to promote voting, racial justice

With less than a month before the U.S. presidential election, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is advocating for voting rights and racial justice with its new initiative, "Voices of Democracy."

The online program will include presentations of poetry, quotations and more representing diverse American voices and political issues both timely and historic. First up is Beau Sia's poem "Courage Rising," recited by a variety of local theater performers. Other offerings will include readings of two Langston Hughes poems and a radio broadcast-style production of the dark satire "It Can’t Happen Here," produced in partnership with Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

The series also includes a streaming video of Jeanne Sakata's "Hold These Truths," the true story of a Japanese American who defends his Constitutional rights against the U.S. government. TheatreWorks produced and filmed the performance in 2018.

"TheatreWorks began 50 years ago during a time in our nation’s history of uncertainty and hope for a better world," TheatreWorks Artistic Director Tim Bond stated in a press release. "Beginning this fall, we will honor our roots and focus on getting out the vote and standing up for racial justice -- two inextricably linked pillars of our democracy. We will present online theatrical experiences designed to elevate, empower, and uplift all in our community. And hopefully, during this time of need, our collective voices can help us build the bridge from empathy to action."

The programming is planned to run through Nov. 8. More information is available at theatreworks.org.