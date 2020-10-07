Supervisors decide against consolidating Los Altos Hills County Fire District

The audit and county staff recommended consolidation after a recent audit of the fire district revealed misuse of funds, negligence of high fire-risk areas and violations of open meeting laws.

Instead, the decision was defaulted to the Local Agency Formation Commission, or LAFCO, which conducts comprehensive reviews on county departments every few years.

The Los Altos Hills County Fire District was spared from consolidating into the Santa Clara County Fire Department at a Tuesday meeting of the county Board of Supervisors despite pleas from firefighters and a compromising audit.

But consolidation was met with significant backlash from Los Altos Hills residents as well as its fire district board and its City Council, which both voted against consolidation.

"As an original member of the Los Altos Fire Department, I personally have seen the level of service to our citizens increase dramatically over the years though this partnership," Bowden said. "Throughout our history we have supported regional solutions within the fire service to increase efficiency and provide the highest service to our residents."

Bowden also said that the Los Altos Hills County Fire District has also contracted with the county department for almost 25 years, which is why consolidation would be beneficial.

Santa Clara County Fire Chief Tony Bowden said that consolidation is "a matter of public policy" and nothing new to the county. At one point there were 12 independent fire districts before the county established its regional one.

"Fires don't know boundaries," Cosner said. "It's critical that resources are shared so that we can safeguard the entire county."

Ava Chan, a resident of Los Altos Hills for more than 20 years, said that the town and its hillside requires a local approach only achieved from an independent fire district.

"This Board of Supervisors unanimously recognized that to protect a special tax voted upon themselves by the residents of the fire district, that it would be essential for the fire district not to be reorganized for consolidation or annexed, and if a reorganizing was proposed it would be submitted to the voters of the fire district," Stewart said. "Drastic changes without proper planning, I feel, shows a reckless disregard for the citizens of the district."

Dave Stewart, the town's Community Emergency Response Team supervisor, said the county would need to get approval from fire district residents before consolidating -- pointing to a 2016 services agreement between Los Altos Hills, its fire district and the county.

Nearly 125 Los Altos Hills residents participated in the discussion Tuesday, fearful that consolidation would cut local programs and that tax dollars be used in other parts of the county.

After three hours of public comment and two hours of contentious debate between county leaders, the board agreed 4-1 to have LAFCO explore various fire protection options, including consolidation.

"Current budgetary deficits [means there is no general fund available to support this program," Bowden said. "Board approval for the reallocation of services is critical to begin staffing and funding the work plan."

A 2019 report by the county said that mutual aid would be harder to get and harder to give in the coming years, requiring the county to acquire equipment like dozers or herbicides for fire mitigation.

"Firefighters are asked to do more with less every day in the state of California. Every time I go to a wildland fire in California it is the biggest one we have ever had," Cosner said.

However, Cosner and other county firefighters said consolidation would help get more equipment and staff on the ground -- something gravely needed as larger, and more complex wildfires threaten the Bay Area.

"All recommendations in the audit report are achieved except for the suspension of the delegation of authority," Mark Warren, president of the fire district board, wrote. "This final recommendation is no longer necessary to achieve the recommendations of the audit."

