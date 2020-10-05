Redwood City was dethroned as a world flower capital; now one mural pays tribute

Later, he painted utility boxes amid Redwood City's ever-expanding public art efforts. In the Bay, his work can also be found in San Francisco (in the Transbay Terminal), Oakland (at Holy Name University) and Berkeley. Internationally, he has painted and exhibited in Perú, Chile and Mexico.

A Peruvian-born fine artist, Talavera-Ballón often centers his work on the everyday lives of the immigrants and their all-too-often unsung contributions to culture. In this sense, he was a good choice to illustrate the history of the Japanese farmers who pioneered a world class flower industry in Redwood City, only to see it destroyed by the racist backlash to the Pearl Harbor attacks and which soon resulted in the wide-scale internment of Japanese Americans.

After painting every day from June 25th to August 27th from 8:30 am to sundown, Bay Area-based visual artist Claudio Talavera-Ballón finished "Kiku Dreaming": a three-wall, 771-square-foot mural at Roosevelt Plaza in Redwood City, which honors Japanese immigrants, farmworkers and industry from the city's past. It's a vast, colorful and ambitious mural, not to mention a piece which the lifelong painter considers to be the most significant work of his career.

When I was selected for this mural, it was something I could not believe. It was unbelievable, an unbelievable contribution of labor, the biggest thing I've done in my whole life to date … This was a growing experience in every sense of the word.

We caught up with Talavera-Ballón ahead of this month's official (virtual) unveiling of "Kiku Dreaming" to discuss forgotten history, the equity of muralism and — of course — chrysanthemums.

In that time, destiny struck. I encountered a very famous painter in Peru (Luis Palao Berastai). We met, talked and he invited me to study with him in the southeastern city of Peru, Cusco. I left home, 13–14 hours from Arequipa to an Indigenous area: a beautiful, picturesque place to do nothing but paint.

… That's when I crashed into the real world. There was an immense wall that crashes the dreams of every university student that you're changing the world. I came out with all the ideas of being a gigantic presence with significant followers, which is the wall that stifles growth. It didn't give me liberty. It gave me nothing. That was a type of life, what was there to do? Continue with publicity, or with painting?

It was oil — infinite ways to paint. I was enchanted with oil. They presented oil painting to me and it became my drug. It was as if I was addicted to the drug from the first moment I tried it, struck my brush with oil.

I was the kind of artist who was less interested in what transpires in classrooms than the act of painting itself as the essential course study. Painting was always a game. I never took it seriously. When I finished college, I took graphic design in an era where computers weren't there … so you learned it all manually.

People seeing the mural — seeing their reactions when I was still painting, and people congratulated me and shouted support — that's another satisfaction this mural gave me, and I am enchanted those same faces will encounter this mural and find hope to forget their problems for five minutes or for a minute and a half, and think about something else because they're taking in the mural. These are satisfactions I want to return in messages of joy, curiosity and culture through this mural.

There's much I hope people appreciate from this mural. For starters, be interested in the story of your city, of a history that's untold, because history is told by the winners, and we're not told about the defeated. Curiosity why [the dissolution of Redwood City's chrysanthemum industry happened.

Nature is so much more important than the progress of human invention. We're seeing it now with this apocalyptic day, landscape, it's the result of indiscriminate progress, contamination we're doing to ourselves.

The combination of colors, I wanted to note the difference between progress and nature. Differentiating in black and white what were constructions and everything that was natural in its original colors, the contrast of cement and nature, is one of the many messages in this mural.

The mural depicts the Japanese working and making Redwood City a renowned place through chrysanthemums in bold colors at the forefront, as well as a farmworker, and the water leads to the industrial past in grey.

This is what I like so much about muralism — it's that opportunity to reach the most humble, who are the greatest appreciators of art. The least able to afford a framed painting are the most likely to appreciate one. So humble, working people are able to appreciate a painting and incentivize new painters to pursue this as a career. It's a fascinating career.

I'm very grateful for this opportunity. This isn't something that's possible for most people. I'm very grateful for the confidence that was deposited in me and public art in general. The importance of investing in murals, the totality of public art for a city, so that anyone walking near can observe art without having to go to a museum or pay a fortune for a framed painting.

As a painter, as a human being, I see this story repeating, we're doing the same thing from [many past eras. Artists have an important mission to note — through murals, drawings — untold histories, things that were hidden, that sooner or later will be brought to light.

A bit of philosophy I encountered—history is like driving a car. You always have to look in your rear view, to see what there is behind us, so as to not repeat [history. In this case, the hummingbird revisits the story, sees what we did, modifies it, and advances forward.

It's just that. The mural depicts a hummingbird, and the hummingbird in ancient cultures is a symbol of transformation because it is the only bird that can fly in a backward motion. It's a symbol to remember the past.

… I always, in my ignorance, associated farmers with Latinos in the United States. I didn't understand there were Japanese farmers that, too, were discriminated against, in the same manner and for the same reasons as Latin farmers.

I knew this through a different story, a friend of mine was born in one of these internment camps. Coincidentally, he informed me my country, Peru, in that same era, had extradited Japanese to the United States. Peru never had even a civil reparation or historical apology for their part in this happening. So the rise of hate after the attack on Pearl Harbor and [the advent of the internment camps totally collapsed this chrysanthemums industry.

If I was awake, I'd paint; if I was asleep, I'd dream of painting; I'd wake up and paint. It was a long time to live a cheap life, and after two or three months when the money would run out, I'd go back, sell art or make designs, and then go back to where he was in Cusco.

Redwood City was dethroned as a world flower capital; now one mural pays tribute

Peruvian-born artist Claudio Talavera-Ballón talks city's history of Japanese internment, farmworking and his addiction to oil painting