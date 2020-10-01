Peninsula Women's Chorus offers first livestream concert, celebrates women's rights

Peninsula Women's Chorus (PWC) plans to offer its first virtual concert on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 4 p.m. The Palo Alto-based choir will present "Hands Upon the Plow," a world-premiere composition by Jocelyn Hagen (commissioned by PWC and based on a poem by chorus member Barbara Saxton), which celebrates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment and the accomplishments of women's suffrage activist Alice Paul.

"I am honored that the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment's ratification has brought about two very exciting commissions, one of which has its virtual premiere this weekend," Hagen said.

Also included will be other works from three-year "Trailblazers Project" honoring pioneering women; highlights from recent PWC performances; a panel discussion on Alice Paul and the creation of "Hands Upon the Plow," featuring PWC Artistic Director Martín Benvenuto, composer Hagen, singer/poet Saxton, author of "Alice Paul: Claiming Power" Jill Zahniser and singer/Stanford University lecturer Petra Dierkes-Thrun; and a sing-along of Gwyneth Walker's "I Thank You God."

"To say that I have been inspired by our trailblazers' work towards significant social change is an understatement; sending these stories into the world on the wings of the singers of the PWC has been life-changing," Benvenuto told this news organization.

Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased at feelitlive.com.