So the story goes: Festival highlights storytelling

The Storytelling Festival at the Menlo Park Library celebrates the power of words beyond the printed page, showcasing the enduring art of oral storytelling: that is, sharing a story without using a book.

The fifth annual edition of the festival just kicked off and is taking place entirely online, with events throughout the month of October.

The Storytelling Festival kicks off Oct. 1 with "StoryFest," an event geared for listeners ages 5 to adult, featuring a dozen storytellers, including local tellers and special guests from Hawaii (Jeff Gere), Australia (Lillian Rodrigues-Pang) and Singapore (Krupa Vinayagamoorthy).

Though storytelling is often associated with young children, the festival offers programs for various ages.

The festival runs through Oct. 29, with most events taking place on Thursdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.