California Apartment Association files complaint over renter-focused flyers in Mountain View City Council race

The California Apartment Association has filed a complaint with the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) alleging that Mountain View resident Gary Wesley illegally coordinated with City Council candidates in distributing an election flyer to renters in the city.
Candidates swiftly denied any involvement in the flyer, and Wesley said he acted on his own and did not violate the law. He believes the complaint is being used to smear candidates supportive of renters and quash efforts to inform them about the upcoming election.
The flyer itself, distributed over the weekend to apartments in Mountain View, encourages people to register to vote and to vote on election day. It adds that four council candidates -- Sally Lieber, John Lashlee, Lenny Siegel and Alex Nunez -- might be better for renters based on their public campaign statements and past actions.
Wesley's flyer also warns that renters can still be evicted during the coronavirus pandemic despite the eviction moratorium, and encourages renters to get free legal assistance from the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley.
Joshua Howard, a spokesman for the California Apartment Association, filed the complaint after Mountain View landlords discovered the flyers. He raised concerns that it violates "several provisions" of state law, specifically campaign disclosure laws and advertisement disclaimer rules.
Howard claims that the flyer, which he refers to as an advertisement, failed to state that it was not authorized by a candidate or a committee controlled by a candidate. That means "one can only assume that Wesley coordinated this flyer as an independent expenditure with the four candidates," Howard wrote.
The FPPC has since sent a letter to Wesley, Lieber, Lashlee, Siegel and Nunez, stating that all four are now facing a sworn complaint alleging they all participated in illegal campaign activity. Even the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley is ensnared in the complaint, after Howard claims that the flyer amounts to a "solicitation for services" it offers and may have amounted to political communications to market their own services.
Wesley said that he acted on his own in creating and distributing the flyer, and that he has spent less than $100 on the effort, much lower than the threshold for reporting expenditures to the FPPC. He said his actions are completely legal under the First Amendment rights to free speech, and that he believes the FPPC will reject the complaint.
"Renters have a need and a right to receive that information -- regardless of the wishes of landlords," Wesley said.
Siegel told FPPC officials that he had nothing to do with Wesley's election flyer, only discovering them while distributing his own campaign materials. Siegel said he believes the complaint is an attempt by the California Apartment Association to tamper with the City Council race after failing to pass ballot measures curtailing rent control in Mountain View.
"After losing Measure D and withdrawing their own initiative, the best hope the CAA has to undermine Mountain View's rent control law is to elect and reelect council members who will appoint Rental Housing Committee members hostile to the intent of that law," Siegel wrote.
Lieber said she wasn't involved in Wesley's flyer, and that she isn't surprised to see the apartment association's complaint. The organization has a track record for getting involved in the City Council race, she said, previously advocating for candidates through -- ironically -- its own independent expenditure committee.
"I've kind of been waiting for the snake in the grass with the California Apartment Association, so I can't say I'm surprised." she said.
Wesley is just one person advocating during an election year, and residents are well within the law to put their ideas out there, Lieber said. She said the apartment association is clearly the "Goliath" in this situation, and one Mountain View resident is unlikely to wrestle that power from them.
Nunez, who also said that his campaign had no coordination with Wesley, called it "yet another" attack by the California Apartment Association and its membership against council candidates supportive of the city's hard-won renter protections.
"I've experienced landlords in Mountain View suppressing renters' interests by threatening and harassing me for exercising legitimate political speech with their tenants," he said.
FPPC officials said in an email that they do not comment on pending investigations, but that the organization will decide whether to investigate the complaint within 14 days. Howard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Two parties named in the complaint, Lashlee and the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The campaign flyer claims that candidate Paul Roales, described only as a Waymo engineer, has not said that he supports rent control and whether it should be extended to mobile homes. In a recent interview, Roales said that he believes the city's rent control law should not be altered, and that residents have made clear in two elections that they support it. He also said he believes a plain reading of the law suggests that mobile homes should be covered by rent control.
Registered user
Cuesta Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Thank you Gary Wesley for the succinct and informative flyer!
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Mountain View residents have proven time and again that we see through the attempts by the CAA to co-opt and subvert our democracy. We will not fall for these tasteless and duplicitous tactics now, just as we have not done in the past.
I will vote for who I want to vote for, not who they think will line their pockets.
But I will say this, who the CAA attacks does give me valuable information about who I can trust not to be in the pocket of special interests, and who I cannot. I want my elected representatives to answer to me and our community. We deserve independence in our representation, they should answer to us, not money.
Can anyone tell me who the CAA has donated to in this or past elections? And who have they put out IEs for in the past?
Registered user
Sylvan Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
The state (and city) rules on disclosing in mailers and on other election "advertisements" is defined to not include door-to-door flyers perhaps because - as is stated in the 2-sided flyer itself - the United States Supreme Court has held in McIntyre v. Ohio Elections Commission (1995) 514 U.S. 334, that a state law against even completely anonymous flyers is invalid as violative of the First Amendment. Eavh version of my flyer was not made anonymous because anonymous flyers may not be considered trustworthy. But sometimes a flyer that bucks government or powerful special interests should be anonymous. The California FPPC will not claim that the Act it administers covers door-to-doors flyers - unless the FPPC wants a court to tell it otherwise. Even landlords evidently know about the McIntyre case and the fact that door-to-door flyers cannot be regulated like mass mailers. It appears some landlords currently are distributing to renters an completely anonymous door-to-door flyer headlined "YES ON C. KEEP STREETS SAFE." I will email the Yes on C flyer to the Voice shortly. The headline uses the print-type and colors of the YES ON C signs posted in Mountain View. It apparently is from the Yes on C campaign. Measure C would yes-enact or no-reject an ordinance passed by the Mountain View City Council last year. Its proponents include councilmembers-candidates Margaret Abe-Koga and Lisa Matichat and evidently some landlords who make no money from RV or other street dwellers. The ordinance at issue would prohibit parking "oversized vehicles" on city streets less than 40 feet wide.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Gary,
Again I have had my differences with you.
BUT
WAY TO GO, YOU KNOW THAT THE CAA HAS LOST CONTROL AND IS NOW A DONALD TRUMP ORGANIZATION.
I guess there was a poll that the CAA paid for that indicated that MAK, LM, and JG were not looking good for the City Council.
And since they cannot threaten with destruction of rent controlled units due to state laws, and now with the new laws allowing for cities to perhaps fine landlords $2000. a day for "blight" and vacant units. And the new laws allow for NGO and tenant cooperatives first chance for a foreclosed building. The NEW city council is likely going to pass such fines.
The power of the CAA has been shrinking to such a point that even it's members are probably telling them they are not going to renew their membership next year. At the same time many are going out of business due to COVID. Thus the CAA is in severe financial trouble itself.
The CAA is desperate to get ANY news attention, and here it is.
Registered user
Sylvan Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
By the way, my flyer (each version) explains why Google-Waymo employee Paul Roales - who is running for City Council - is not among the candidates I suggest "may be better for renters." Let me add: Mr. Roales has a campaign website that includes a whole category about "fixing housing." The website says nothing about supporting any restrictions on rent increases. Nor did Mr. Roales suggest any such support in his on-line appearance at candidate forum conducted by the Mountain View Mobile Home Park Alliance. I cannot know, until it is reported, what Mr. Roales might be whispering to reporters or editors.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
26 minutes ago
Registered user
26 minutes ago
I don't know Gary Wesley very well on a personal basis, though we've both been frequent attendees and speakers at City Council meetings for more than 25 years. I think he is absolutely within his rights to distribute the flyer described here. The California Apartment Association should be ashamed of filing this complaint. The FPPC will undoubtedly rule against them.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
7 minutes ago
Registered user
7 minutes ago
Let's send a CLEAR message to any outside Political Action Committee, like the California Apartment Association and the California Association of Realtors.
DO NOT VOTE for THEIR CANDIDATES and NEVER let them be members of the City Council EVER again.
It is time for the Citizens of Mountain View to reject being pawns in their game.
It is OUR choice, WE have the absolute power if WE CHOSE to use it.
The CAA wants to play an unfair game, use their influence over cities and when they mess up, then say their the victim of their own mess.
Just reject anyone with any affiliation with landlords and realtors as city council candidates. That is the Crystal Clear message to these groups, they have no power over us.