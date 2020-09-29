News

Schools slowly begin to reopen in the Los Altos School District

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 29, 2020, 1:26 pm 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Egan Junior High School Assistant Principal Coni Cullimore grabs a nose swab from America Torres, an El Camino Health medical assistant, at a COVID-19 testing site in the Los Altos school gym on Sept. 29. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Tuesday was anything but a normal school day at Egan Junior High School. Attendance as of 9 a.m. was a grand total of three students, and the gym -- normally bustling with physical activity -- had been converted into a COVID-19 testing site.

But the surreal school day still marks a major milestone in returning to normalcy during a global pandemic. The Los Altos School District partially reopened its schools for in-person instruction this week, making it among the first in the county to open campuses since the pandemic began in March.

The district received a waiver from county health officials on Sept. 9 permitting it to reopen schools early, making it a rare exception. Most county school districts have not applied for a waiver.

The opening plan is staggered, with a slim number of kids returning to school this week, said Superintendent Jeff Baier. Only special education students who spend more than half their day in a specialized setting were allowed to return -- meaning about 45 students are back for in-person instruction across five of the district's schools.

Assuming all goes according to plan, kindergarten and first grade students will be permitted to return to school starting Oct. 12, Baier said, bringing up daily attendance to between 40 and 50 students at each school campus. Classroom activities take place either outdoors or inside well-ventilated, socially distanced classrooms, and must follow rigid guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Sponsored
...
6 Steps to master the home buying process during a pandemic

Your no-stress guide to buying a home no matter what the circumstance.

...
Sponsored
6 Steps to master the home buying process during a pandemic

Your no-stress guide to buying a home no matter what the circumstance.

When it comes to reopening, Baier said the community feedback from parents and staff has been varied, some urging the district to reopen quicker or slow down, with many in between.

"Everyone is viewing this through their own personal experience and their own personal filter, and we have different reactions," he said. "We have people on both ends of the spectrum."

In order to reopen, district officials had to account for screening all students, employees and visitors for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and a daily regimen for cleaning and disinfecting "high touch" areas. The district's strategy even includes a developed plan for supporting students and staff in the event that a staff member dies of COVID-19.

Bullis Charter School, which shares the Egan campus, also announced that it will reopen for in-person instruction for kindergarten and first grade classes on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The expectation is that one-third of the families in those grades are opting to return to campus this week, while others are sticking to remote learning, said Alan Simpson, a spokesman for the charter school.

A push for more tests

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

A major part of safely reopening schools is frequent and easy-to-access COVID-19 testing for school staff at a time when tests are still hard to get.

El Camino Health is largely taking up the torch, announcing this week that it will provide pop-up testing sites exclusively for teachers and school staff in local school districts. The partnership includes the Los Altos School District, the Mountain View Whisman School District and the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District.

Egan Junior High School Librarian Nancy James runs a nose swab through her nostril at a COVID-19 on Sept. 29. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

El Camino Health phlebotomist Carlo Sales opens a package containing a nasal swab at a COVID-19 test site at Egan Junior High School on Sept. 29. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Tuesday testing site in Egan's gym was the third of many that will be hosted by the hospital, said Cheryl Reinking, El Camino's chief nursing officer. The hospital had already tested 400 teachers and school staff prior to Tuesday, including those working at schools that have yet to open.

The tests are paid for by the El Camino Healthcare District, which approved $2.5 million in funding for COVID-19 tests. Reinking said one of the district's priorities was to provide frequent tests for school staff as districts seek to reopen this fall.

"If we want to bring our kids back to school, we know we need to keep the teachers healthy and safe," she said.

Teachers who are working on campus are strongly encouraged to get tested multiple times, even if they do not show any symptoms. County public health guidelines suggest a test every 14 days is a good way to avoid asymptomatic transmission of the virus, Reinking said, based on reports that show patients can contract the virus and not show symptoms for between two and 14 days.

Baier said the on-site testing wasn't a requirement to reopen school earlier than normal, but it was included in the district's application to the county.

El Camino Health phlebotomists Carlo Sales and Raeshelle Abueg administer COVID-19 tests to local school staff at Egan Junior High School on Sept. 29. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Craving a new voice in Peninsula dining?

Sign up for the Peninsula Foodist newsletter.

Sign up now

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

...
Sponsored
Wonders of the water: Meet the tide pool whisperer of the San Mateo coastline

Dive into the aquatic oddities, coastal creatures and other rapidly-disappearing denizens of the Peninsula shores.

Schools slowly begin to reopen in the Los Altos School District

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 29, 2020, 1:26 pm

Tuesday was anything but a normal school day at Egan Junior High School. Attendance as of 9 a.m. was a grand total of three students, and the gym -- normally bustling with physical activity -- had been converted into a COVID-19 testing site.

But the surreal school day still marks a major milestone in returning to normalcy during a global pandemic. The Los Altos School District partially reopened its schools for in-person instruction this week, making it among the first in the county to open campuses since the pandemic began in March.

The district received a waiver from county health officials on Sept. 9 permitting it to reopen schools early, making it a rare exception. Most county school districts have not applied for a waiver.

The opening plan is staggered, with a slim number of kids returning to school this week, said Superintendent Jeff Baier. Only special education students who spend more than half their day in a specialized setting were allowed to return -- meaning about 45 students are back for in-person instruction across five of the district's schools.

Assuming all goes according to plan, kindergarten and first grade students will be permitted to return to school starting Oct. 12, Baier said, bringing up daily attendance to between 40 and 50 students at each school campus. Classroom activities take place either outdoors or inside well-ventilated, socially distanced classrooms, and must follow rigid guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

When it comes to reopening, Baier said the community feedback from parents and staff has been varied, some urging the district to reopen quicker or slow down, with many in between.

"Everyone is viewing this through their own personal experience and their own personal filter, and we have different reactions," he said. "We have people on both ends of the spectrum."

In order to reopen, district officials had to account for screening all students, employees and visitors for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and a daily regimen for cleaning and disinfecting "high touch" areas. The district's strategy even includes a developed plan for supporting students and staff in the event that a staff member dies of COVID-19.

Bullis Charter School, which shares the Egan campus, also announced that it will reopen for in-person instruction for kindergarten and first grade classes on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The expectation is that one-third of the families in those grades are opting to return to campus this week, while others are sticking to remote learning, said Alan Simpson, a spokesman for the charter school.

A push for more tests

A major part of safely reopening schools is frequent and easy-to-access COVID-19 testing for school staff at a time when tests are still hard to get.

El Camino Health is largely taking up the torch, announcing this week that it will provide pop-up testing sites exclusively for teachers and school staff in local school districts. The partnership includes the Los Altos School District, the Mountain View Whisman School District and the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District.

The Tuesday testing site in Egan's gym was the third of many that will be hosted by the hospital, said Cheryl Reinking, El Camino's chief nursing officer. The hospital had already tested 400 teachers and school staff prior to Tuesday, including those working at schools that have yet to open.

The tests are paid for by the El Camino Healthcare District, which approved $2.5 million in funding for COVID-19 tests. Reinking said one of the district's priorities was to provide frequent tests for school staff as districts seek to reopen this fall.

"If we want to bring our kids back to school, we know we need to keep the teachers healthy and safe," she said.

Teachers who are working on campus are strongly encouraged to get tested multiple times, even if they do not show any symptoms. County public health guidelines suggest a test every 14 days is a good way to avoid asymptomatic transmission of the virus, Reinking said, based on reports that show patients can contract the virus and not show symptoms for between two and 14 days.

Baier said the on-site testing wasn't a requirement to reopen school earlier than normal, but it was included in the district's application to the county.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.