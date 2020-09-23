Arts

TheatreWorks offers a new take on 'Pandora'

Livestream reading of Laurel Ollstein's play explores ancient myth and fresh ideas

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 23, 2020, 1:22 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Laurel Ollstein's new play "Pandora" offers a new spin on the very ancient myth about the titular first woman, her curiosity about the world into which she's been created, and of course, her troublesome box.

Katy Sullivan plays the title role in a benefit online workshop reading of Laurel Ollstein's "Pandora." Courtesy TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will be offering a livestream of a workshop reading of "Pandora," directed via Zoom by TheatreWorks' Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli and featuring a cast from around the U.S. The production, running Sept. 24-28, is part of the theater company's New Works from Home program. The play is an exploration "into the world-changing curiosity and hope resulting from one woman’s fateful actions," according to a press release.

Starring in the title role is Katy Sullivan, an acclaimed actor as well as a Paralympic track and field athlete. She's joined in the reading by Scott Aiello, Jeremy Kahn, Katharine Lorraine, Mary Beth Fisher, Katherine Hamilton and Carrie Paff.

Access to the show is free, but donations to TheatreWorks are encouraged. Viewers can sign up at TheatreWorks.org and a link will be emailed.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

TheatreWorks offers a new take on 'Pandora'

Livestream reading of Laurel Ollstein's play explores ancient myth and fresh ideas

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 23, 2020, 1:22 pm

Laurel Ollstein's new play "Pandora" offers a new spin on the very ancient myth about the titular first woman, her curiosity about the world into which she's been created, and of course, her troublesome box.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will be offering a livestream of a workshop reading of "Pandora," directed via Zoom by TheatreWorks' Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli and featuring a cast from around the U.S. The production, running Sept. 24-28, is part of the theater company's New Works from Home program. The play is an exploration "into the world-changing curiosity and hope resulting from one woman’s fateful actions," according to a press release.

Starring in the title role is Katy Sullivan, an acclaimed actor as well as a Paralympic track and field athlete. She's joined in the reading by Scott Aiello, Jeremy Kahn, Katharine Lorraine, Mary Beth Fisher, Katherine Hamilton and Carrie Paff.

Access to the show is free, but donations to TheatreWorks are encouraged. Viewers can sign up at TheatreWorks.org and a link will be emailed.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.