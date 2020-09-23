Arts

Cleaning up the coast at Cooley Landing

Community volunteers invited to a drop-in coastal cleanup in EPA this weekend

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Grassroots Ecology is hosting a drop-in coastal cleanup morning at Cooley Landing in East Palo Alto on Sept. 26. Courtesy Grassroots Ecology.

This weekend offers the community another chance to get outside and do some good at the same time. Grassroots Ecology is hosting its final Coastal Cleanup event of September on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon at Cooley Landing, 2100 Bay Road, East Palo Alto.

Volunteers are invited to pick up trash and recyclables to help keep waterways clean and healthy.

The event is held on a self-guided, drop-in basis, to adhere to social distancing and public health guidelines. Participants will be using the CleanSwell app to keep track of the trash found. Enter the group name "East Palo Alto Egrets" to represent the Cooley Landing project. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a bucket or bag, gloves, drinking water, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, and closed-toe shoes.

To register for the event, and for more information, go to Eventbrite.com.

