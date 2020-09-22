Santa Clara County opens new safe parking site in Mountain View

A third safe parking site in Santa Clara County opened in Mountain View, to provide a space where vehicle dwellers can stay safely, Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian announced Friday.

The new site provides a 24-hour parking space for up to eight oversized vehicles like recreational vehicles and one passenger vehicle.

"We're making progress, but it's never enough or fast enough -- we need to maintain a real sense of urgency," said Simitian on Sept. 18.

The number of Santa Clara County residents living in cars and RVs has increased in the last five years. In the latest Santa Clara County Homeless Census, 18% of unhoused county residents were living in vehicles. In 2015 and 2017, it was nearly 8%.

In March, Simitian announced a targeted effort to increase safe parking sites in Mountain View and Palo Alto.