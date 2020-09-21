Mountain View police seeking man who attacked ex-girlfriend, injured toddler

Police are looking for a 27-year-old man who allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend at her home Sunday morning, injuring both her and her 15-month-old child.

Police say the man came to the victim's home on the 700 block of N. Shoreline Boulevard around 10 a.m. Sept. 20 and started an argument. He reportedly pulled the woman outside during the altercation, causing the child's face to hit the door frame, according to police. He also struck the mother several times in the arm and leg, police said, leaving both mother and child with visible injuries.

The mother told police that, when she attempted to call for help, he grabbed her cell phone and threw it against a wall, then left the area.

Police are asking for the public's help in founding the suspect, identified as Korey Paige. He is described as a Black man, 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was seen wearing dark sweatpants and a black New York Yankees baseball cap. Police say he does not have a fixed city of residence. Anyone who sees Paige is advised to call 911.