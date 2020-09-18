News

Full containment of CZU Lightning Complex wildfire is expected Sunday

Cal Fire said late Thursday evening that the CZU Lightning Complex Fire, which began burning in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties a month ago and is among the Bay Area's three largest wildfires since that time, is nearing full containment.

As of Thursday evening, Sept. 17, the fire is 97% contained. Cal Fire officials said full containment is expected by 8 p.m. Sunday.

The fire, holding at 86,509 acres, destroyed 925 homes and damaged an additional 90 residences.

There is minimal fire throughout the fire zone, according to Cal Fire. Crews continue to mop up and control hot spots in the fire zone.

The other Bay Area wildfires, the SCU and LNU lightning complex fires, grew to become the third- and fourth-largest wildfires in California history.

— Bay City News Service

Dan Waylonis
Dan Waylonis
That’s great news. Hopefully CA can adjust CEQA and other regulations to have more frequent prescribed burns in the future.

