Election roundup: Endorsements roll in for Mountain View City Council and local school boards

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 18, 2020, 1:26 pm 9
Campaign signs at the corner of Church Street and Shoreline Boulevard. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

With less than two months to go before Election Day, several local and regional groups are weighing in with endorsements for Mountain View's races, including some divergent recommendations for the City Council.

Three organizations, the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, the Mountain View Mobile Home Alliance and the Santa Clara County Democratic Party, announced this week their picks for the City Council and whether to vote for Measure C, the city's proposed oversized vehicle ban. The local chapter of the Democratic Party also unveiled its picks for local school board races and the El Camino Healthcare District's board of directors.

The chamber of commerce backed both incumbents in the race, Margaret Abe-Koga and Lisa Matichak, along with Jose Gutierrez, a Mountain View Whisman School District board member, and Paul Roales, a Waymo engineer seeking to break into local politics. Previous coverage of the candidates can be found here.

The chamber of commerce surveyed its hundreds of members on top issues facing the city and held one-on-one interviews with each of the candidates, and recently hosted a forum quizzing each candidate on their approach to problems facing Mountain View's business community. Top of mind at the forum was each candidate's plan to save businesses struggling during COVID-19, and what they would do to ease the city's tough and sometimes aggravating permitting process.

"We support having Margaret, Lisa, Jose and Paul on Council as they have the mix of experience, inventiveness, and practicality that will lead to a healthy economy and community," said Peter Katz, the chamber president and CEO, in a statement announcing the endorsements. "We look forward to having them actively engage with the chamber to tackle our immediate challenges and in shaping the future of our city."

The chamber is also supporting the the one-eighth cent Caltrain sales tax, and opposes Proposition 15 and Proposition 21. Proposition 15 proposes eliminating property tax protections for large commercial properties, and Proposition 21 would loosen statewide restrictions on rent control laws.

The Mountain View Mobile Home Alliance announced its own slate of candidates earlier in the week, starkly contrasting the chamber's picks, opting not to support either incumbent. Despite voters being asked to vote for four candidates this November, the alliance endorsed five: Former Assemblywoman Sally Lieber; former city councilmembers Pat Showalter and Lenny Siegel; and community activists Alex Nunez and John Lashlee.

All five candidates picked by the alliance said they would extend Mountain View's rent control program to include mobile homes, which has for years been a wedge issue for the organization.

The Mountain View Mobile Home Alliance held its own candidate forum on Aug. 15, which can be viewed here.

The Santa Clara County Democratic Party fell somewhere in between the chamber and the mobile home alliance, endorsing Abe-Koga, Lieber, Nunez and Showalter for the November election. Both the local chapter of the democratic party and the mobile home alliance endorsed a "No" vote on Measure C, while the chamber declined to take a position on the citywide measure.

The full list of endorsements are below:

Mountain View Chamber of Commerce

Mountain View City Council: Margaret Abe-Koga, Lisa Matichak, Jose Gutierrez, Paul Roales

Proposition 15 & Proposition 21- No

Measure RR - Yes

Nine candidates are running for four seats on the city council. Photo by Michelle Le.

Mountain View Mobile Home Alliance

Mountain View City Council: Sally Lieber, Alex Nunez, Lenny Siegel, John Lashlee, Pat Showalter

Measure C - No

Santa Clara County Democratic Party

Mountain View City Council: Margaret Abe Koga, Sally Lieber, Alex Nunez, Pat Showalter

Measure C - No

Mountain View Whisman School District: Laura Berman, Laura Blakely, Chris Chiang

Mountain View-Los Altos High School District: Phil Faillace

El Camino Health District District Board of Directors: Dr. Meghan Fraley, Dr. Carol Somersille, Julia Miller

Santa Clara County Board of Education: Melissa Baten Caswell

Comments

Steven Nelson
Registered user
Cuesta Park
3 hours ago
Steven Nelson, Cuesta Park
Registered user
3 hours ago
1 person likes this

MVWSD, I think that the professional public school experience Teacher/Administrator of Berman is extremely impressive and important for this community. And, though I'm not a registered Democrat: Chris Chiang also has totally relevant public school professional experience. (Berman and Chiang each have over a decade's worth)

Peter
Registered user
Cuesta Park
2 hours ago
Peter, Cuesta Park
Registered user
2 hours ago
8 people like this

An absolute Yes on Measure C! It’s time to end the influx of RVs on our City streets and stop them parking everywhere in the City. Enough is enough!

Gary
Registered user
Sylvan Park
2 hours ago
Gary, Sylvan Park
Registered user
2 hours ago
4 people like this

The Chamber of Commerce supports candidates that will focus on helping businesses - including landlords and mobile home park owners. Got it. Please remember citizens can register to vote at their current addresses online at RegisterToVote.Ca.Gov

ML Kyle
Registered user
Monta Loma
2 hours ago
ML Kyle, Monta Loma
Registered user
2 hours ago
5 people like this

Lisa Matichak is horrible and should be voted out. There's a housing crisis because of people like her and her stance on housing and ADU construction. It is impossible to build an ADU in most of mountain view, and my parents cannot move in with me as a result.

If power lines are visible from your backyard, current ADU rules effectively make construction of an ADU impossible with no flexibility from permitting to build outside of the 20% rear lot. Lisa was completely unsympathetic and refused to even acknowledge that this was a problem, when literally ALL OF MOUNTAIN VIEW has power lines running through our back yards.

My parents are going to be pushed into a nursing home because of people like her. Let me build the right house for my family on my own damn property.

Steven Nelson
Registered user
Cuesta Park
2 hours ago
Steven Nelson, Cuesta Park
Registered user
2 hours ago
Like this comment

ADUs contribute to low cost housing. I in general support that policy. And I have definitely 'turned' from my previous support of Matichak for Council.

PG&E "easements" is apparently what is at play at ML Kyle's residence. I didn't know, or even suspect! I know my property has the same "power line easements" with the same 'down the back property line power poles'. I wonder what the new state housing laws say-on-that? I wonder if the City is 'too restrictive/not using local option' to allow "closer to the main house" type of ADUs. [Your Elected Council helps or fights ADUs. / @ML Kyle is correct on his focus on the Council majority on this issue]

ML Kyle
Registered user
Monta Loma
2 hours ago
ML Kyle, Monta Loma
Registered user
2 hours ago
5 people like this

Also: Please vote yes on Proposition 15. Google and many other companies are paying dirt in sales tax, starving our schools of revenue.

Are you tired of seeing dilapidated strip malls, who charge their tenants top dollar for rent and pay damn near nothing in property taxes? Vote yes to make sure our local kids get the education they deserve!

When you buy a house, that house is re-assessed at market value. When commercial real estate gets sold, they use a variety of backdoors to prevent the re-assessment of that land, and the new owner continues to pay taxes based on the 1970's value of that land.

Please vote yes! An endless number of good things will come from this for our kids and communities. Our property tax burden falls almost entirely on home owners.

ML Kyle
Registered user
Monta Loma
2 hours ago
ML Kyle, Monta Loma
Registered user
2 hours ago
Like this comment

*property taxes, not sales taxes.

Steven Nelson
Registered user
Cuesta Park
2 hours ago
Steven Nelson, Cuesta Park
Registered user
2 hours ago
1 person likes this

ML Kyle - it would be nice if you had your 'thinking hat' on straighter about The Facts of Property Taxes in CA. Try reading something from the Legislative Analyst's office or the California Public Policy Institute of California. BOTH NON_PARTISAN. (I don't believe either the Howard Jarvis people or the Yes on 15 partisans) [example State Ed K-12 funding has risen to now be -post 2012 - $12,143, within $62 dollars of the national average]
event/Sept 23rd
Web Link

Property Taxes
Registered user
Cuernavaca
1 hour ago
Property Taxes, Cuernavaca
Registered user
1 hour ago
Like this comment

@Kyle

Prop 15 would RAISE taxes on strip mall owners, who would then likely pass increases on to tenants. Prop 15 is NOT friendly to small businesses. This is a terrible time to further hurt small business (and small property owners...who make up the bulk of landlords). Not everyone is Google. (The $3M property value threshold to be excluded is meaningless in the Bay Area).

Also...our local schools would likely take a long term hit with this measure, as a chunk of local property tax revenue that previously would've stayed local, would now go to the state.

Prop 13 needs tweaking, but this not the right fix.

