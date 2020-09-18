Election roundup: Endorsements roll in for Mountain View City Council and local school boards

With less than two months to go before Election Day, several local and regional groups are weighing in with endorsements for Mountain View's races, including some divergent recommendations for the City Council.

Three organizations, the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, the Mountain View Mobile Home Alliance and the Santa Clara County Democratic Party, announced this week their picks for the City Council and whether to vote for Measure C, the city's proposed oversized vehicle ban. The local chapter of the Democratic Party also unveiled its picks for local school board races and the El Camino Healthcare District's board of directors.

The chamber of commerce backed both incumbents in the race, Margaret Abe-Koga and Lisa Matichak, along with Jose Gutierrez, a Mountain View Whisman School District board member, and Paul Roales, a Waymo engineer seeking to break into local politics. Previous coverage of the candidates can be found here.

The chamber of commerce surveyed its hundreds of members on top issues facing the city and held one-on-one interviews with each of the candidates, and recently hosted a forum quizzing each candidate on their approach to problems facing Mountain View's business community. Top of mind at the forum was each candidate's plan to save businesses struggling during COVID-19, and what they would do to ease the city's tough and sometimes aggravating permitting process.

"We support having Margaret, Lisa, Jose and Paul on Council as they have the mix of experience, inventiveness, and practicality that will lead to a healthy economy and community," said Peter Katz, the chamber president and CEO, in a statement announcing the endorsements. "We look forward to having them actively engage with the chamber to tackle our immediate challenges and in shaping the future of our city."