Santa Clara County health officials encourage flu shots during the pandemic

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department advised residents Monday to get vaccinated against the flu in addition to preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The annual flu affects many of the same demographics as the coronavirus, according to SCCPHD public health expert Rodrigo Garcia-Reyes, including those over the age of 65 and people with chronic medical conditions.

Getting vaccinated for the flu will be even more important this year, Garcia-Reyes said, because the symptoms of the flu and the coronavirus are very similar and the two illnesses could be mistaken for each other if someone has not been vaccinated or tested for the virus.

Many of the same public health practices that help curb the coronavirus' spread will also help prevent the flu's spread, Garcia-Reyes said.

"Making sure that you wash your hands every single time you touch a surface, avoid touching your mouth, your nose, your eyes, cover your mouth and your nose if you sneeze or cough," he said.