Appeals court reverses injunction blocking removal of protected immigrant groups

A federal appeals court in San Francisco on Monday reversed a 2018 preliminary injunction that blocked the Department of Homeland Security from terminating "temporary protected status" designations, which allowed an estimated 400,000 immigrants from six countries to remain in the U.S.

Ahilan Arulanantham, lead counsel for the plaintiffs in the case, said that they were "deeply disappointed" by the decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and they intend to seek review of the panel decision by all of the judges of the 9th Circuit and, should that not be successful, by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Should the decision stand, the earliest dates on which the DHS could remove TPS holders from the U.S. is March 5, 2021 for people from Sudan, Nicaragua, Haiti, Honduras and Nepal and Nov. 5, 2021 for people from El Salvador. People from those countries have been allowed to stay in the U.S. due to war, disaster or other "extraordinary and temporary" conditions in their home countries.

The ruling not only affects the TPS holders but more than 200,000 of their children who were born in the United States and hold U.S. citizenship, according to Arulanantham.

The majority opinion, authored by Judge Consuelo M. Callahan, found that Congress had decided that direct challenges to DHS decisions to terminate the TPS designations were not subject to review by the courts.