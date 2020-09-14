News

Minimal flames and mop up: CZU Lightning fire is 89% contained

by Bay City News Service / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 14, 2020, 9:37 am 0

The CZU Lightning Complex wildfires, which have burned 86,509 acres across San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties since Aug. 16, were 89% contained as of 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, Cal Fire said.

One civilian has been killed and one other injured in these fires, in which almost 1,500 structures have been destroyed, including 925 residences and 171 commercial structures. An additional 90 residences and 16 commercial structures have been damaged.

There is minimal flame over the majority of the fire area, Cal Fire said Sunday night. Crews on Sunday night continued to mop up and control hot spots throughout the fire area.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Minimal flames and mop up: CZU Lightning fire is 89% contained

by Bay City News Service / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 14, 2020, 9:37 am

The CZU Lightning Complex wildfires, which have burned 86,509 acres across San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties since Aug. 16, were 89% contained as of 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, Cal Fire said.

One civilian has been killed and one other injured in these fires, in which almost 1,500 structures have been destroyed, including 925 residences and 171 commercial structures. An additional 90 residences and 16 commercial structures have been damaged.

There is minimal flame over the majority of the fire area, Cal Fire said Sunday night. Crews on Sunday night continued to mop up and control hot spots throughout the fire area.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.