News

County hosts free COVID-19 testing in downtown Mountain View

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 14, 2020, 11:46 am 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Santa Clara County is hosting an all-day COVID-19 testing site in downtown Mountain View on Tuesday.

Testing will be available at the Center for the Performing Arts, located at 500 Castro St., from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 15. Testing is only available for those who schedule an appointment online.

Signage outside the Santa Clara County mobile COVID-19 testing site at Rengstorff Park in May. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

County health officials say Tuesday's testing site will be aiming for same-day test results via text message, significantly reducing the lag time. Past county testing sites offered a phone call within two to three days, but typically only for those who test positive for COVID-19. Those who test negative have had to wait for a notice in the mail.

"Testing is our ticket to fewer restrictions," said Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, in a statement Friday. "Fast test results improve the contact tracing work, which keeps our county as safe as possible from COVID-19."

County officials are encouraging frontline workers who regularly interact with the public to get tested regardless of whether they show any symptoms. People at higher risk include grocery store clerks, construction workers, retail associates, first responders and anyone who regularly rides public transportation. Past downtown testing sites have been exclusively for frontline workers.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

People with symptoms of COVID-19 will be redirected to a county drive-through testing site to reduce the chances of spreading the virus at the downtown site.

Santa Clara County has ramped up testing to an average of more than 6,600 tests per day between Aug. 14 and Sept. 5, for a total of 152,768 tests. Roughly 3.1% of those tests have been positive for COVID-19.

The county is currently within the "red tier" of California's risk scale, allowing some businesses and services to reopen. Santa Clara County was previously in the worst tier, but was upgraded on Sept. 8, which county officials said was largely the result of its robust testing.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

County hosts free COVID-19 testing in downtown Mountain View

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 14, 2020, 11:46 am

Santa Clara County is hosting an all-day COVID-19 testing site in downtown Mountain View on Tuesday.

Testing will be available at the Center for the Performing Arts, located at 500 Castro St., from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 15. Testing is only available for those who schedule an appointment online.

County health officials say Tuesday's testing site will be aiming for same-day test results via text message, significantly reducing the lag time. Past county testing sites offered a phone call within two to three days, but typically only for those who test positive for COVID-19. Those who test negative have had to wait for a notice in the mail.

"Testing is our ticket to fewer restrictions," said Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, in a statement Friday. "Fast test results improve the contact tracing work, which keeps our county as safe as possible from COVID-19."

County officials are encouraging frontline workers who regularly interact with the public to get tested regardless of whether they show any symptoms. People at higher risk include grocery store clerks, construction workers, retail associates, first responders and anyone who regularly rides public transportation. Past downtown testing sites have been exclusively for frontline workers.

People with symptoms of COVID-19 will be redirected to a county drive-through testing site to reduce the chances of spreading the virus at the downtown site.

Santa Clara County has ramped up testing to an average of more than 6,600 tests per day between Aug. 14 and Sept. 5, for a total of 152,768 tests. Roughly 3.1% of those tests have been positive for COVID-19.

The county is currently within the "red tier" of California's risk scale, allowing some businesses and services to reopen. Santa Clara County was previously in the worst tier, but was upgraded on Sept. 8, which county officials said was largely the result of its robust testing.

Comments

Steven Nelson
Registered user
Cuesta Park
5 minutes ago
Steven Nelson, Cuesta Park
Registered user
5 minutes ago
Like this comment

It is too bad that the County does not have a more focused / clearly vetted and explained / TESTING PRIORITY POLICY. At least this site is much more walkable - to the ESSENTIAL WORKERS who work in lower paying service jobs and live in rentals in mid-town Mountain View. (North Bayshore parking lot is not "easily accessible" to them).

++ fast testing Results is the only thing that even makes sense (2 weeks (?) from the past - seems to me just a foolish waste of limited chemical resources)

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.