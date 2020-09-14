By Wednesday, Bay Area will be under Spare the Air alerts for 30 consecutive days

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued Spare the Air alerts through Wednesday because of wildfire smoke, making it 30 straight days of the alerts ban wood burning in the region.

Wildfires burning around California as well as in Oregon and Washington have sent large amounts of smoke around the Bay Area and kept people mostly indoors to avoid the unhealthy air quality.

Before this summer, the region's previous record for consecutive Spare the Air alert days was 13 during the 2018 Camp Fire.

On days that the air district issues Spare the Air alerts, it is illegal in the nine-county Bay Area to burn wood or other solid fuels indoors or outdoors.

Residents and visitors are advised to avoid exposure to the smoky conditions by staying inside with windows and doors closed, and to set air conditioning and car vent systems to recirculate air to prevent outside air from moving inside.