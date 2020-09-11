News

Some downtown Los Altos streets to become pedestrian-only

Views of Los Altos' Main Street on Nov. 7, 2019. Photo by Sammy Dallal.

Roads in downtown Los Altos will partially close on Thursday through Monday to allow pedestrian-only access.

The closure will occur on Main Street from First to Second and Second Third streets, and State Street from Second to Third streets.

Numbered streets -- First, Second and Third -- will remain open for vehicles and there will also be pick-up and drop-off locations on these streets. Vehicles may park in plazas. There is also ADA street-accessible parking and bike parking available.

The closures are part of the city's Open Streets Los Altos initiative, where downtown streets will partially shutdown every Thursday through Monday through Sept. 28. A video of the Open Streets is here.

Re-opening will take place at 6 a.m. on Mondays.

People should wear a mask and practice social distancing when visiting downtown.

— Bay City News Service

