Midpeninsula to observe 9/11 anniversary virtually through multifaith event

Program includes prayers, music, moment of silence

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

The Sathya Sai International Organization from Northern California sing a song together during a Multifaith Peace Picnic and Prayers event in Palo Alto on Sept. 11, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

An annual event that would normally take bring dozens of people outside Palo Alto City Hall to remember the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks will still continue this year, only online.

Hosted by the Palo Alto-based American Muslim Voice Foundation, this Friday's Multifaith Peace Picnic and Prayers on Zoom will feature what the community has seen in past years outside City Hall: spiritual music, speakers and a moment of silence.

Unlike other years, participants will share a meal and light candles virtually from their respective homes. The Friday program also includes a Black Lives Matter presentation and local youth who will present a story, a poem and performance of the song "Amazing Grace."

The Sept. 11 event will be emceed by the Rev. Dr. Diana Gibson, a lecturer in religious studies at Santa Clara University. Multiple community members are lined up to lead prayers, including Farha Andrabi, president of the MVPA Musalla; Rabbi Sheldon Lewis of Bend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice; and the Rev. Dr. Emma Jordan-Simpson, executive director of the Fellowship of Reconciliation.

The community can join the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m., through this Zoom link. For more information, visit amuslimvoice.org.

