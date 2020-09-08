Arts

Palo Alto hosts artists' panel on racial equity

Black Lives Matter muralists will discuss their art and the BLM movement

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

The completed "Black Lives Matter" mural on Hamilton Avenue across Palo Alto City Hall. Courtesy Benny Villarreal.

Artists who contributed to Palo Alto's Black Lives Matter mural will discuss art, racial equity and the Black Lives Matter movement in a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Palo Alto Public Art Program on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. The conversation is part of the city's recent initiative to address race and bias in Palo Alto. The art commission will also soon be offering more opportunities for local artists to design more temporary murals in the city. Go to zoom.us.

