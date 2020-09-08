Los Altos drops appeal to block five-story downtown housing project

A proposed five-story housing project in downtown Los Altos can move forward after the city announced Sept. 5 that it will drop its legal battle against the controversial development.
The Los Altos City Council voted 5-0 over the weekend to drop its appeal against the project at 40 Main Street, citing the financial risks of continuing its fight against the development. If the city lost, it would have been required to pay out $7 million on top of legal fees, threatening a critical blow to an already strained budget.
"The council determined that the potential cost of the litigation could severely impact the city's ability to provide even basic municipal services," city officials said in a statement Sept. 5. "In light of this huge financial risk to the city and the uncertainty and risk of losing the appeal, the City Council decided to withdraw the appeal."
The proposal, a 15-unit apartment building with first-floor offices, is one of the first in California to seek streamlined approval under a new state housing law, SB 35. The law was designed to clear the way for housing development in cities that have failed to produce enough housing -- particularly affordable housing -- by allowing certain projects to sidestep discretionary review.
But city building officials, and later the Los Altos City Council, have repeatedly denied that the project qualifies for streamlined approval, blocking the project from proceeding in April 2019. At the time, the project also faced heavy opposition from Los Altos residents, who decried the size of the 66-foot-tall project as a departure from quaint, "village" feel of the city.
Two months later, housing advocates sued the city, arguing that it violated SB 35 and other state housing laws. They ultimately prevailed: Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Helen Williams ruled in April that the project must proceed, and that the city acted in bad faith by blocking the project in ways that go beyond "benign" errors.
The city filed an appeal against the judgment in July, doubling down on its determination that the project doesn't comply with downtown zoning standards and is not eligible for streamlined approval.
The clincher that forced the city to back down was the financial repercussions of losing the appeal. A 2005 revision in state law requires that cities battling housing projects in court must pony up money in the form of a bond and, in the event that they lose, must pay out that money to the developer. The rationale behind the law was that cities could delay housing projects in lengthy court battles to the point of killing the financial viability of the developments.
Though the law is fuzzy on how big the bond should be, Ted Sorensen, one of the property owners of 40 Main Street, argued in court filings that the city should be on the hook for $13.8 million -- a number that takes into account past and projected losses due to delays dating back to February 2019. Daniel Golub, an attorney representing 40 Main Street, argued the bond should be set at $13.3 million, in part because of the recent downturn in the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Instead of allowing the project to begin when the law required, in February 2019, which would have allowed the project to be well underway before COVID-19 hit California, the city's bad faith actions succeeded in delaying project initiation into the highly uncertain pandemic economy," Golub wrote in court filings.
The city of Los Altos, on the other hand, contends that the bond should be set at $100,000.
In a Sept. 2 ruling, Judge Williams landed in the middle, requiring the city to post a $7 million bond within 10 business days -- giving the city limited time to put up the money or drop the appeal. Williams also noted that the city did not comply with the court's requirements to allow the project to move forward in April, apparently seeing its appeal as an automatic stay on the court's judgment, and failed to offer a bond as "expressly required" under state law.
In its statement, Los Altos city officials said that describing the decision to drop the appeal as difficult "would be an understatement," but that the appeal bond -- combined with attorney's fees -- could cost the city upwards of $10 million that the Los Altos can't afford to lose. They also warned that the use of appeal bonds will have a chilling effect on any city's ability to challenge lower court rulings.
City officials also fiercely denied that the appeal was an attempt to stop housing, particularly affordable housing, from being built in Los Altos, and that the legal fight was specifically to stop a project that they believe was inconsistent with downtown zoning rules.
"It was in no way to prevent the construction of the two affordable housing units that would have been part of this five-story structure," according to the statement. "State laws such as SB 35 and the Housing Accountability Act should not be used as tools to strip cities of their ability to review projects to ensure they conform with its zoning and safety requirements."
The City Council is scheduled to discuss the project on Thursday, Sept. 10, and is expected to formally rescind its denial of the project. City officials say they will "continue to reach out to the developer in good faith" in hopes of revising the project to better match the surrounding properties.
Comments
Registered user
Cuesta Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
To this YIMBY it seems more like the Los Altos Council, still doesn't get the idea that SB 35 is the LAW. And, even Los Altos needs to follow the LAW. If they want to challenge the LAW, up to the Calif. Supreme Court - that means that they need to put MILLIONS of their constituent's tax funds, into a Bond for the Court of Appeals.
And - other legal stuff - that The COUNCIL has the RESPONSIBILITY to understand and direct their lawyers to follow. Closed Sessions - ah, we can see what this Council has been doing about directing their lawyers.
Registered user
another community
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
The city tried to honor SB35, but the developer was unreasonable. There were a number of true issues. The city may not have handled communicating them well. The problem was that the same owner had been trying to put a large project on that small 7000 sf lot for 7 years at that point. Many of the concerns had already been communicated to the developer. Basically, he was always trying to omit parking needed to support a building with a lot of office space. At the time of the SB35 proposal, he submitted an alternative project which is not subject to expediting, and it had some of the same problems.
What the SB35 version holds is 15 large apartments averaging 1600 sq ft and he is providing each with a single parking spot. But the city did not object to that, owing to SB35 requiring it. The city did object to the 5700 sf of office space not having a single parking space. I think the city standards are objective, but if they aren't it is not a trumped up issue to thwart SB35.
So anyway, then there is the amount of the bond. $13.8 Million is clearly too much. $7 Million is also too much. But the thing is, the city can still appeal that. If the developer still claims damages after the project is now approved. If that happens the city can appeal without submitting a bond, say if the developer claims $3 Million in damages. At that point the city can present its argument that its rejection was based on objective standards, which I think is true.
The whole project is not that large. 15 luxury apartments may sound like a big help to the housing shortage but it's really not very much. The frontage in the picture attacked to the article is just 75 feet and the lot tapers off to 50 feet in the back where it fronts the city parking lot. It's going to stick out like a sore thumb if it gets built, but a palace like that by itself can't ruin the neighborhood for the other owners. The main issue is that if EVERYONE builds up with no parking, there will be a really parking disaster.
Registered user
another community
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Saying the project could be done now is a stretch. But imagine if it was. It would just be leasing. It would be leasing with all this Covid-inspired apartment vacancies all around it. It seems to me that opening up in this market would be a problem, not an asset. Similar would likely occur if it finished at the end of the year too.
Registered user
Monta Loma
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I am so very relieved to see Los Altos finally being forced into stepping up.to the Bay Area need for affordable housing. I have been active in the affordable housing advocacy group for nearly 30 years and have seen the hills communities routinely shirk their responsibilities to the Bay Area as a whole year after year, hiding behind every local and state regulation they could find and getting away with it. For shame! Los Altos benefits hugely from the economics of the Bay Area, which relies just as much on lower-wage workers as it does on the highly paid. And because nobody's making new land any more, it behooves those who treasure the "small town feel" of communities like Los Altos to look for ways to help house the many lower-wage workers who provide Los Altans with the very businesses they love. It's high time Los Altos joins the real world and help shoulder it's portion of the responsibilities of affordable housing.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
This should also be a clear message.
Mountain View better not even give the state ANY reason to question if it is threatening the existing affordable housing or not adding to the current inventory.
BUT!
There is new indications that developers are going bankrupt. You can read the report in the Mercury News here (Web Link).
WHY?
Because the bet on building luxury housing for the "tech" workers and not on a diverse market that allows for all workers to be abler to afford housing. I used my model of the 93 Octane gas stations in the past. This is what happened, the developers "bet" on an unlimited "tech" worker customer base.
NOW COVID and AB5 has torn that business model up for good, and the market is going to have to change or more of these developers are going to go out of business.
Time to change your expectations. In fact, I wonder if many projects in Mountain View are going to freeze at best or cancel at worst.
Registered user
Cuesta Park
22 minutes ago
Registered user
22 minutes ago
Thank the former TBM for less than one page! 2 Longer Reside? HERE Come the JUDGE! HERE Come the JUDGE! And a woman judge.
First tier state judges may make errors, and be overturned on appeal. Even the local government opponents of SB35 ("tried to honor"? that is a real laugh) need to realize that the sovereignty of the People of the Great State of California is where the power lies, not with their city councils or their city voter majorities.
Hail the Republic.