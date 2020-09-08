Arts

God comes to Palo Alto -- via Zoom

PA Players' comedy 'An Act of God' is now streaming

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Emily Scott plays God in Palo Alto Players' current production, "An Act of God." Courtesy Palo Alto Players.

Kicking off its 90th season, the venerable Palo Alto Players presents a show that mixes the ancient with the oh-so-modern: the comedy "An Act of God," performed via livestream through Sept. 20. Written by David Javerbaum and based, fittingly enough for these online times, on a Twitter feed, the show stars the energetic Emily Scott as God, with support from her two "wing men" : the deferential angel Gabriel (Steve Schwartz) and the peskily curious angel Michael (Brandon Silberstein).

This divine trinity (with the actors streaming from their respective homes) leads a webinar, through which God can communicate directly with humanity, clear up some misconceptions and offer an updated version of the Ten Commandments. She may even let you know which book in the Old Testament she finds funnier than The Book of Mormon and "The Book of Mormon."

Though the 90-minute one-act play, directed by Debi Durst, was originally planned to hit the Palo Alto stage in June, it works quite nicely in Zoom form, including making use of the chat function. Due to explicit language and adult themes, the suggested viewing age is 16 and up).

Other Palo Alto Players autumn plans include "Allegiance" (Nov. 6-22); paplayers.

