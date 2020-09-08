Arts

Accessing campus 'Museums From Home'

Cantor Arts Center and Anderson Collection offer online options

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Stanford University's Cantor Arts Center and Anderson Collection have both been closed since shelter-in-place orders were issued this spring and will remain shuttered for the time being. But their Museums From Home program is offering a variety of new ways to experience art at the two institutions, even when it's not possible to be there in person.

Earlier this month, the Cantor rolled out its first virtual tour, which offers a look at "The Medium is the Message: Art Since 1950" exhibition. The self-guided tour provides a three-dimensional "visit" inside the gallery, with controls on the virtual tour that give users a 360-degree look at each room in the gallery, and allow them to get a closer look at the art on display and click on wall text for each piece. A Cantor spokesperson said that the museum plans to launch more virtual tours this fall.

The tour rounds out a robust collection of videos of artist talks, discussions, new and archival lectures and online activities that offer deep dives into both individual works of art and overarching themes, including a "micro-video" series that tackles one painting at a time from the Anderson Collection.

Go to museum.stanford.edu/.

