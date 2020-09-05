Firefighters face heat wave as they make progress with Bay Area fire containment

Firefighters battling three massive wildfires circling the Bay Area are facing a weekend of dry, hot conditions - the ingredients for critical fire weather - but made progress overnight on the blazes, Cal Fire said Saturday morning.

CZU Complex:

In Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, the CZU Lightning Complex was 61% contained at 86,509 acres on Saturday morning, Cal Fire said.

One person has died and another injured since the fires were sparked Aug. 16. The blazes have destroyed 925 homes, three multiple residential buildings and 174 commercial or mixed commercial buildings.

More than 7,600 structures remain threatened and about 1,800 people have been evacuated. A resource and local assistance center for residents affected by the fires is located at Kaiser Permanente Arena Pescadero Elementary School 140 Front Street, Santa Cruz 620 North St. in Pescadero.