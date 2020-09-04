News

Sunnyvale man arrested for allegedly luring Arizona teen to Mountain View for sex

Investigators say Justin Watson used Snapchat to lure as many as a dozen other victims

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A Sunnyvale man was arrested last month after he allegedly lured a 15-year-old girl from Arizona to Mountain View and had sex with her, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

In a statement Thursday, police say the man, identified as 22-year-old Justin Watson, was using Snapchat and posing as a teen himself to meet potential victims. He was found and arrested outside Target in Mountain View after officers found the victim sitting in an idling car outside the department store. He remains in custody with a $1 million bail.

Justin Watson. Courtesy MVPD.

Police had been searching for Watson in the days prior to the arrest after his wife reported he had a relationship with a teen that he met over the social media app. Police were unable to locate either Watson or the teenager in the lead-up to the arrest.

The 15-year-old girl told officers she had been brought to Mountain View from Arizona by her boyfriend, who she identified as Watson, police said. Watson was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail, and faces two counts of sexual intercourse with a minor; two counts of oral copulation with a minor; and one count of contacting and communicating with a minor with intent to commit a crime, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators in the case say that Watson had used Snapchat to lure as many as a dozen other victims across the Bay Area and beyond, posing as either a 16-year-old or a 17-year-old on the app, police said. He would also allegedly ask for photos and sought to meet with victims he contacted.

Anyone who may have been a victim in the case, or knows someone who may have been a victim, is asked to contact Detective Angelica Espitia at [email protected] or 650-903-6364.

Police say further details on the case are not being released pending an active investigation.

