Holiday weekend heat wave prompts warnings as many Bay Area beaches close

Amid a forecast for poor air quality in parts of the Bay Area and a statewide call for power conservation during a predicted heat wave, many outdoor spots where Bay Area residents usually let off steam on Labor Day weekend will be closed, and cities are scrambling to keep vulnerable residents safe.

California's Independent System Operator, which manages the state's power grid, asked residents to take measures such as limiting their use of major appliances and setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 in order to conserve energy from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air Alert for Friday and Saturday, which makes it illegal to burn wood or wood products. And it says the Santa Clara Valley and parts of the North Bay could have unhealthy air through Monday. More information is available on the Spare the Air website.

The Point Reyes National Seashore will be closed, and visitors are asked to stay away from the entire area, though some parts may be open to visitors.

Many beaches along the San Mateo and Santa Cruz coasts also will be closed, including those in Pacifica, Half Moon Bay and Santa Cruz and the city of Monterey. Traffic in some coastal areas is likely to be snarled with some restrictions still in force as a result of the wildfires of the past two weeks.