Arts

Kings Mountain Art Fair moves online for 2020 edition

Shoppers can browse pieces virtually, as well as chat with artists

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 2, 2020, 2:14 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Wolfgang Vaatz will show his nature-inspired jewelry and wearable art at the virtual Kings Mountain Art Fair. Courtesy Kings Mountain Art Fair.

The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered many art festivals this summer, but the Kings Mountain Art Fair, a longtime local staple of Labor Day weekend, is still taking place over the holiday, Sept. 5-7 — only it will be online. Fair organizers announced the move in a Facebook post last month.

Batik by artist Amos Amit will be featured at this year's virtual edition of the Kings Mountain Art Fair. Courtesy Kings Mountain Art Fair.

"The Fair will be going virtual in order to raise money for our Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Brigade and local Kings Mountain Elementary School and to support our independent artists who are struggling in this difficult time," the post said.

The popular event, which has been held for more than 50 years, is an important annual fundraiser for the fire brigade and the school, and usually draws crowds to a redwood forest near Woodside.

This year, visitors will instead be able to browse a variety of original art virtually. The event will even replicate the unique art festival experience of speaking with artists about their work, with the fair's online platform offering a live chat function.

For more information, visit kingsmountainartfair.org.

The virtual edition of the Kings Mountain Art Fair will feature woven jewelry by Marie Scarpa. Courtesy Kings Mountain Art Fair.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Kings Mountain Art Fair moves online for 2020 edition

Shoppers can browse pieces virtually, as well as chat with artists

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 2, 2020, 2:14 pm

The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered many art festivals this summer, but the Kings Mountain Art Fair, a longtime local staple of Labor Day weekend, is still taking place over the holiday, Sept. 5-7 — only it will be online. Fair organizers announced the move in a Facebook post last month.

"The Fair will be going virtual in order to raise money for our Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Brigade and local Kings Mountain Elementary School and to support our independent artists who are struggling in this difficult time," the post said.

The popular event, which has been held for more than 50 years, is an important annual fundraiser for the fire brigade and the school, and usually draws crowds to a redwood forest near Woodside.

This year, visitors will instead be able to browse a variety of original art virtually. The event will even replicate the unique art festival experience of speaking with artists about their work, with the fair's online platform offering a live chat function.

For more information, visit kingsmountainartfair.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.