News

Explosion and fire at Los Altos home

Fire officials and PG&E investigating cause of blaze linked to leaking gas meter

by Bay City News Service / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 31, 2020, 2:39 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Crews extinguished a structure fire at a residence in Los Altos early Monday morning, fire officials said.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 31, Santa Clara County Fire Department responded to reports of an explosion and a fire at a residence on the 1800 block of Grant Park Lane, near Grant Park.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire on the exterior of the residence caused by an actively leaking gas meter.

Officers with the Los Altos Police Department safely evacuated the residents of the home and surrounding homes.

Crews safely clamped the gas line leading to the meter and extinguished the fire in under 40 minutes, fire officials said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The residence was damaged by the fire, but no injuries were reported and no residents were displaced.

According to Santa Clara Fire Department, the cause of the fire is not considered suspicious and is under investigation in cooperation with Pacific Gas and Electric.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Explosion and fire at Los Altos home

Fire officials and PG&E investigating cause of blaze linked to leaking gas meter

by Bay City News Service / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 31, 2020, 2:39 pm

Crews extinguished a structure fire at a residence in Los Altos early Monday morning, fire officials said.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 31, Santa Clara County Fire Department responded to reports of an explosion and a fire at a residence on the 1800 block of Grant Park Lane, near Grant Park.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire on the exterior of the residence caused by an actively leaking gas meter.

Officers with the Los Altos Police Department safely evacuated the residents of the home and surrounding homes.

Crews safely clamped the gas line leading to the meter and extinguished the fire in under 40 minutes, fire officials said.

The residence was damaged by the fire, but no injuries were reported and no residents were displaced.

According to Santa Clara Fire Department, the cause of the fire is not considered suspicious and is under investigation in cooperation with Pacific Gas and Electric.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.