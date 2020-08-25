News

SCU Lightning Complex firefighters can't take your donations but appreciate the thought

Cal Fire asks that donations be directed to Red Cross and other relief organizations

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 25, 2020, 9:32 am
Mountain View Fire Department personnel has been sent to help fight wildfires around the state. Courtesy Mountain View Fire Department.

Officials overseeing the fight against the SCU Lightning Complex fires on Sunday expressed appreciation for offers of donations for firefighters by the public, but said they are not needed.

"Incident Command Posts and base camps are set up to provide excellent logistical support to firefighters during fires, including food and other supplies," Cal Fire said in an announcement Sunday. "We greatly appreciate the public's support and desire to donate, but do not have the infrastructure to accept any donations, especially food."

Fire camps carefully follow health and safety regulations, as well as COVID-19 protocols, fire officials said.

"In lieu of donations, please contact your local Red Cross or other organization to see if they are accepting assistance for those in need, or for information about how you can help those evacuated," Cal Fire said.

— Bay City News Service

