Monitor air quality along the Midpeninsula in real time

Aug 23, 2020, 2:56 pm
Residents can track the air quality in their neighborhoods in real time through the PurpleAir interactive, crowdsourced map that uses information from private sensors throughout the region to measure dust, smoke and other particulate matter.

As multiple wildfires continue to burn around the Bay Area spreading smoke across the region, the air quality along the Midpeninsula has ranged from moderate to unhealthy in most neighborhoods since Aug. 18. Due to the elevated levels of smoke, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Saturday expanded its latest Spare the Air Alert through at least Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Residents can track the air quality near their homes in real time through the PurpleAir interactive map that crowdsources information from neighbors' private sensors to measure dust, smoke and other particulate matter. Every icon on the map represents a PurpleAir sensor installed and maintained by members of the community. While readings from these sensors currently can’t be used for official pollution statistics, they provide a general idea of the particulate readings in the area.

— Palo Alto Weekly Staff Report

A Talking Cat
6 hours ago
From: Web Link

Empirical studies have found that PurpleAir monitors tend to yield larger AQI values than regulatory agency quality monitors like those used by AirNow (see end of this article for more on why) when measuring wood smoke. To correct for this, the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has developed a conversion formula that is built into Purple Air.

To apply the LRAPA formula, click the word “None” and change it to “LRAPA”. When you do this, you’ll see numbers that are on the same scale as AirNow. Without this conversion factor, you are comparing apples to orange.

Steven Goldstein
4 hours ago
Can you imagine this combination.

First COVID forces us to Shelter In Place closing all the local businesses. Then they get an idea and create open air dining on Castro Street.

Then what happened, the firestorms that are hitting us, in effect making it dangerous to try to breath outdoors. Which in effect closes all outdoor dining as well.

And what do I hear, the GOP backers say it is fine for people to die. They say it is acceptable for people to die of COVID, and now you can get seriously ill from smoke too.

I am now feeling like there is no light at the end of the tunnel, or the light we were told was their was the headlight of an oncoming train.

I live with Major Depression, and this situation is making me feel so much worse.

