Letter to the editor: Renaming Huff Elementary

As an Asian American and teacher of both history and ethnic studies, I am saddened by the anti-Asian attitudes and policies of the 1800s through the 1940s. In Mountain View, this was seen in the segregation of Chinese to Chinatowns like the one once on Villa Street. Across the West Coast, even in Mountain View, before World War II, this was seen in efforts to exclude Japanese American farmers, later to be packed into trains at the Castro station to be sent to internment camps.

As a history teacher, I teach my students to explore their own ethical standards, along with trying to understand the contexts that influenced the people of the past, as well as look for the unspoken voices of that past that allow each student to take a personal stake in our American narrative.

The purpose of schools is to prepare each generation for their future, and we as an entire nation are witnessing right now a cultural shift to a beautifully more diverse future.

Given that many of our schools are named after early residents of the same time period, the likelihood that some of those men held the same views as Huff is high. Should someone be judged differently for having been captured on the internet for expressing the same views as those held by the majority of the state's voters and its leading political party?

He was a product of his time, good and bad, reflecting both the pioneering spirit and bigotry of early California. His professional achievements in founding schools in Mountain View were and still are commendable, worthy of timeless community recognition.

His recorded personal attitudes sadden me, as do those of his brother: Henry Huff's 1920 congressional testimony on Japanese farmers being hard-working but a "menace." I cannot condemn the Huff family for having views that were common in their day.

Who was Huff? He was the son of one of Mountain View's early families. His house is a current landmark on Diericx Drive. He was an early Mountain View educator and philanthropist whom our school is named after.

While nothing like the past, Asian students in Mountain View post-COVID-19 report increases in exclusion and ridicule. Huff should be a lesson that we all play a role in supporting and thriving in a more diverse world by recognizing it's easy to vilify a person of the past, but harder, and more important to look at how we, too, make the

I do fear that the renaming makes it seem to our students that this was one bad man. This would be the wrong lesson. I hope Mountain View students will know that most of California sought to keep people like me and many of them out of this state and community. The lesson they need to take away is that Huff was more like all of us than not. What biases from society do we all internalize today, and what active efforts do we take to correct them?

I am not against renaming Huff, for while I do not condemn him, a name of a school is a daily celebration, and the community today gets to decide who they do or don't celebrate.

