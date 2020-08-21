Tracking the wildfires: The latest updates for the Midpeninsula

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

As wildfires ravage California, one is taking its toll on the Midpeninsula: the CZU August Lightning Complex fires, which have affected local air quality, closed roads and forced evacuations.

With 57,000 acres affected by the CZU August Lightning Complex fires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties as of Friday evening, Cal Fire has ordered mandatory evacuations throughout a large swath of San Mateo County's southern coastside area.

And more fire trouble may be on the way.

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch Friday morning for the Bay Area and Central Coast from 11 a.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Tuesday due to the possibility of dry lightning. A fire weather watch means that "critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur," according to the statement.

Isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms are expected to develop Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning, with an additional round of thunderstorms expected to arrive later Monday into Tuesday, according to the weather service.

"Lightning will likely spark new fires across the region, including remote areas," the weather service said. "Erratic gusty winds 40 to 65 mph may accompany stronger thunderstorms."

The area ordered to evacuate as of Friday, Aug. 21, includes most of the territory southwest of Highway 84 and Skyline Boulevard. Evacuation orders have affected about 3,600 county residents, according to Rosemerry Blankswade, public information officer at the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The fire has so far triggered evacuations for 64,600 people in the two counties, including the U.C. Santa Cruz campus, according to Jonathan Cox, deputy chief of the Cal Fire San Mateo Division, who spoke at a 6 a.m. press conference Friday.

Areas that had been put on notice to prepare for possible evacuation orders have been ordered to evacuate. Those include the following areas: Pescadero Beach, Pescadero Creek County Park, Bean Hollow, Pescadero, San Gregorio, La Honda, Red Barn, Russian Ridge Open Space, Skylonda and Langley Hill.

The mandatory evacuation orders in San Mateo County now include most of the county southwest of the intersection of Highway 84 and Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County, including an area of La Honda that lies north of Highway 84. Additional evacuation warnings in San Mateo County have not yet been announced.

Skylonda as described on the Cal Fire map refers not to the Sky Londa unincorporated area at the intersection of Highway 84 and Skyline Boulevard but to an area just south of it along Skyline Boulevard, near the Coal Creek Open Space Preserve.

While there are no current evacuation orders in Palo Alto, the city is warning residents of Palo Alto Hills to prepare for evacuations. The fire was about 3 miles away from Santa Clara County, according to a 1 p.m. update from the city.

Find a map of current evacuation orders here.

Lightning strikes early Sunday morning, Aug. 16, started the blazes in northern Santa Cruz and southern San Mateo counties, according to Cal Fire. Due to multiple fires across the state, few state or local firefighting resources are available.

Typically, there would be 10 to 20 times the current number of personnel dispatched to fight a fire of this magnitude, said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Mark Brunton in a Friday evening press conference.

Over the course of the day Thursday, Aug. 20, the fire expanded about 8,000 acres beyond the 40,000 acres reported in the morning. Overnight, it expanded an additional 2,000 acres, and on Friday it expanded an additional 7,000 acres. As of Friday evening, it was 2% contained, according to Cal Fire officials.

On Friday evening, Cox confirmed that the fires had destroyed at least 97 structures and expected that number to rise as more inspections take place. The fires threaten about 24,000 structures, he said.

The number of personnel fighting the fires has increased to 1,157 from around 600 Thursday morning and the fires had slightly subsided along the coastside, fire officials said.

Some short-lived moisture in the air from the coast helped keep the fire in check overnight, especially on the west side of the fire, but the fire remained active on the east side and caused additional structure losses, according to fire officials. The conditions to fight the fire were expected to be favorable for the next 48 hours or so before becoming less favorable, an official said Friday morning.

"This fire is historic for an area like San Mateo-Santa Cruz. We have not seen fires burn like this in this unit for many, many years, and those fires were much smaller than what we have in front of us today," said Ian Larkin, chief of the San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit of Cal Fire on Thursday evening. "I want to thank all the firefighters out there doing their job today. They're working extremely hard. There are some heroic efforts out there to save people and property every minute this fire is burning."

The Santa Clara County Fire Department coordinates with Cal Fire, the county Emergency Operations Center, local law enforcement and fire partners and California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. If the fire hits the Santa Clara County line, the county Fire Department is preparing and planning to issue evacuation orders through the EOC if needed.

Another set of fires, the SCU Lightning Complex, is burning in the eastern part of Santa Clara County. As of Friday morning, it has engulfed 229,968 acres and threatened 20,020 structures, according to Cal Fire. The complex stretches from Santa Clara County to Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. The fire began Aug. 16 at 4 a.m. and is 10% contained as of 7 a.m. on Friday.

Evacuation orders have been issued for areas in the eastern part of the county around the Mt. Hamilton area and east of San Jose city limits.

While there are currently no active fires in Palo Alto, the city's Fire Department sent two engines to assist with the regional effort. One crew is working at the site of the SCU Lightning Complex fires while another is at the River Fire in Monterey County.

The fire crews, each of which includes four Palo Alto firefighters, are each working 24-hour shifts, with 24-hour breaks between shifts, Fire Chief Geoffrey Blackshire told this news organization. Each will be out for a maximum of 14 days, he said.

Engine 365 has been engaged in the firing operations at the SCU Lightning Complex fires, which involves strategically setting fire to unburned vegetation to create a perimeter, according to an update that the city had sent out Aug. 21. The crew burned a mile and a half of vegetation.

Firefighters also stretched hundreds of feet of hose up and down 30- to 45-degree slopes on Aug. 20 to fight the fire.

Meanwhile, Engine 65 has been assisting at River Fire in Monterey County, which started on Aug. 16 around 3 p.m. and was 9% contained as of 7 a.m. on Aug. 21. The crew joined on Aug. 18. The crew was assigned to a neighborhood that was threatened with fire and charged with protecting six homes, all of which were either on fire or surrounded by fire.

The firefighters participated in a "bump and run," a tactic in which firefighters go from house to house, knocking down fires in rapid succession, according to the city. Every fire had to be knocked down before firefighters could move on to the next one. They contended with winds that blew through the neighborhood at between 30 and 60 mph.

According to the city's update, the firefighters were able to save five of the six homes and were "very disappointed that they lost one."

"Still, the captain of the crew is very proud of the work they accomplished today," the city's update states.

There were no reported injuries, according to the city.

With the wildfire threat in effect, the city is currently staffing Station 8 in the foothills and monitoring the conditions. Blackshire has been in close contact with Santa Clara County fire chief and coordinating contingency plans, given the strained resources, according to the city's update.

"The county has no resources to provide for mutual aid out of the county, and Cal Fire has no additional resources that they can provide to any new fire outbreaks," the city's update states.

While the Palo Alto Fire Department's staffing model now includes "brownouts" on some evenings and weekends as a result of the city's recent budget cuts, Blackshire said the department's participation in the regional effort will not impact staffing at Station 8 or other stations.

The department also stands ready to assist Santa Clara County Fire if needed, Blackshire said, though it cannot send more crews to the other fires outside the county at least until engines 365 and 65 return.

"We're at our max now, for anything outside of the county," Blackshire said.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District has deployed 13 personnel to help fight five different fires around California, according to a press release from Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman.

In addition to the CZU August Lighting Complex fires, where personnel are focused protecting the town of La Honda, district personnel are also fighting the Dome Fire at the Mojave National Preserve, the SCU Lightning Complex Fire in the South Bay, the River Fire in Monterey County and the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Napa County. Some personnel within the district, along with their families, have lost their homes or been evacuated themselves, he said.

The Mountain View Fire Department has 17 of its personnel deployed to wildfires around the state, including two at the CZU complex fire, and Engine 652 was sent to the Canyon Zone fire, part of the SCU complex, said fire department spokesman Robert Maitland.

Engine 152 is deployed to the China Incident in Santa Cruz County. "The crew fought fire all night and was able to save many properties. They also experienced a significant change in conditions and had to escape the area. The crew is tired, but doing well," Maitland said Friday evening via email.

Mountain View's fire stations remain fully staffed and equipped, he said.

While the winds were pushing the fire away from Palo Alto on Friday afternoon, Blackshire noted that forecasts aren't always perfectly predictable and that conditions change. Residents, particularly in the evacuation zone, should make the necessary precautions to leave if needed, he said.

"What we encourage people to do is be prepared, be informed, make sure they are signed up for notifications and, if they are in the evacuation zone, to have a go-bag ready to go," Blackshire told this news organization.

The bag should include items such as clothes, money, medication, pet supplies and other necessities. While some residents may be reluctant to leave their homes during evacuations, Blackshire noted that firefighters cannot focus on protecting property until they are assured that there are no lives in danger. Knowing that people had evacuated makes the task of protecting homes much easier for responders, he said.

"Once we can conclude that there's no one in the home, we can really focus on protecting the home," he said.

As of 7 p.m. on Aug. 20, all San Mateo County parks were shut down until further notice so rangers can assist in firefighting efforts, according to a press release.

On that same evening, the city of Palo Alto also announced the closures of Arastradero Preserve and Foothills Park until further notice due to the unhealthy air quality. The city moved forward with the temporary shutdown in an effort to protect visitors and employees from the smoke.

On Aug. 21, Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District has also closed the following Skyline-area preserves due to fire operations and evacuations in the area until further notice. The district noted additional trails and preserves could close as conditions warrant. The closed preserves are: Coal Creek, El Corte De Madera Creek, Foothills, La Honda Creek, Long Ridge, Los Trancos, Monte Bello, Purisima Creek Redwoods, Russian Ridge, Saratoga Gap, Skyline Ridge, Teague Hill, Thornewood and Windy Hill.

On Aug. 21, Stanford University's popular Dish hiking area and Matadero trails were closed due to poor air quality. Updates can be found at dish.stanford.edu.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued Spare the Air alerts through Sunday, Aug. 23, because of smoke from wildfires throughout the region that has created unhealthy air pollution.

Burning wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuel is banned both indoors and outdoors on days when the alerts are in effect, according to the air district.

The air district had already issued alerts through Wednesday, then extended it through this weekend because of elevated particulate pollution levels caused by the wildfires.

The Peninsula, Santa Clara Valley and Livermore Valley are expected to see the heaviest impacts from the smoke pollution, but impacts are possible throughout the Bay Area, according to the air district.

The air district is recommending that Bay Area residents stay inside if possible with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

People concerned about whether a loved one has evacuated safely from the area should visit redcross.org/safeandwell and click on "search for a family member" to access the American Red Cross's registry of evacuees.

People who don't find loved ones there and can't get in touch should report them missing by calling 831-471-1121, said Chris Clark, chief deputy with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

People who want to help should contact shelter sites and not venture near the fires, he added.

In San Mateo County, shelter sites have been set up at Half Moon Bay High School, at 1 Lewis Foster Drive in Half Moon Bay, and at the San Mateo Event Center, 1346 Saratoga Drive in San Mateo. The site at Half Moon Bay High School is full, so evacuees who can travel to the event center location are being encouraged to do so, according to Blankswade.

Large animal evacuation services are also being provided. People who are worried about a pet lost during the evacuations can contact animal control at 831-471-1182, Clark said.

People who have been evacuated should prepare to be away from their homes for weeks, potentially, he added.

Go to fire.ca.gov/incidents for the latest updates.