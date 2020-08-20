SCU Lightning Complex wildfires grow to over 130,000 acres, impacting rural Santa Clara County

Wildfires that are part of what Cal Fire calls the SCU Lightning Complex fires in Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties have exploded in the past 24 hours.

The exception is the Deer Zone fires near Mount Diablo in east central Contra Costa County, which appear to have eased up in the past 24 hours.

The 20 separate SCU Lightning Complex fires, which includes the four Contra Costa fires, have gone from about 85,000 acres Wednesday morning to an estimated 137,745 acres by early Thursday morning, a 60% increase in acreage, according to Cal Fire. Containment was listed Thursday morning at 5%, the same as Wednesday morning.

More than 1,000 firefighters from Cal Fire and at least seven other regional fire departments were on the SCU Lightning Complex fire lines Thursday morning, up from about 600 on Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said.

Specific information about the progress in fighting the Deer Zone fires in Contra Costa, including the acreage and level of containment, was not immediately available Thursday morning. Cal Fire has been giving overall reports on the SCU Lightning Complex, and other large fire groupings in the Bay Area and beyond, but not on specific fires within them.