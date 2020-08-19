Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping, robbing teen using Snapchat in Mountain View

Police arrested a San Jose man in connection with a 2019 kidnapping incident in Mountain View, in which he allegedly kidnapped a teen by luring him through the Snapchat social media app, according to police.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Anthony Martinez, was arrested on Aug. 13 in connection to the Mountain View kidnapping case as well as several other incidents in the South Bay, some of which involved firearms, police said in a statement. He was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and intimidating a witness in the Mountain View case. He remains in custody without the possibility of bail.

The victim, 16, told police that he was robbed in an apparent set-up at Whisman Park last year on Sept. 19. He told police that Martinez contacted him via Snapchat and lured him to Whisman Park by offering to buy flavored vaping packets. The teen was allegedly confronted at the park by Martinez and two accomplices, one of whom had what appeared to be a machete and another brandishing a firearm.

The victim told police he was forced to get into the vehicle and drive to a bank, where he was forced to withdraw cash from his account. Police say the teen was also threatened by the trio before they left in a sedan.

In the months that followed, Mountain View investigators found that Martinez was also connected to several other incidents, working with a long list of law enforcement agencies across Santa Clara and San Mateo counties in the lead-up to the arrest last week. Mountain View and San Jose police obtained two search warrants, including for Martinez' home on Aug. 12, shortly before his arrest.