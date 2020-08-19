News

Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping, robbing teen using Snapchat in Mountain View

Coordinated investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies links suspect to additional crimes

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 19, 2020, 10:50 am 2
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Police arrested a San Jose man in connection with a 2019 kidnapping incident in Mountain View, in which he allegedly kidnapped a teen by luring him through the Snapchat social media app, according to police.

Police arrested a San Jose man in connection to an alleged kidnapping of a 16-year-old who was lured through the Snapchat social media app.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Anthony Martinez, was arrested on Aug. 13 in connection to the Mountain View kidnapping case as well as several other incidents in the South Bay, some of which involved firearms, police said in a statement. He was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and intimidating a witness in the Mountain View case. He remains in custody without the possibility of bail.

The victim, 16, told police that he was robbed in an apparent set-up at Whisman Park last year on Sept. 19. He told police that Martinez contacted him via Snapchat and lured him to Whisman Park by offering to buy flavored vaping packets. The teen was allegedly confronted at the park by Martinez and two accomplices, one of whom had what appeared to be a machete and another brandishing a firearm.

The victim told police he was forced to get into the vehicle and drive to a bank, where he was forced to withdraw cash from his account. Police say the teen was also threatened by the trio before they left in a sedan.

In the months that followed, Mountain View investigators found that Martinez was also connected to several other incidents, working with a long list of law enforcement agencies across Santa Clara and San Mateo counties in the lead-up to the arrest last week. Mountain View and San Jose police obtained two search warrants, including for Martinez' home on Aug. 12, shortly before his arrest.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

"The perseverance on this case cannot be overstated," Mountain View police Lt. Armando Espitia said in a statement. "This was months of follow-up, coordination, and innovative investigative work."

Additional details are not being released pending further investigation, police said Tuesday.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping, robbing teen using Snapchat in Mountain View

Coordinated investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies links suspect to additional crimes

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 19, 2020, 10:50 am

Police arrested a San Jose man in connection with a 2019 kidnapping incident in Mountain View, in which he allegedly kidnapped a teen by luring him through the Snapchat social media app, according to police.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Anthony Martinez, was arrested on Aug. 13 in connection to the Mountain View kidnapping case as well as several other incidents in the South Bay, some of which involved firearms, police said in a statement. He was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and intimidating a witness in the Mountain View case. He remains in custody without the possibility of bail.

The victim, 16, told police that he was robbed in an apparent set-up at Whisman Park last year on Sept. 19. He told police that Martinez contacted him via Snapchat and lured him to Whisman Park by offering to buy flavored vaping packets. The teen was allegedly confronted at the park by Martinez and two accomplices, one of whom had what appeared to be a machete and another brandishing a firearm.

The victim told police he was forced to get into the vehicle and drive to a bank, where he was forced to withdraw cash from his account. Police say the teen was also threatened by the trio before they left in a sedan.

In the months that followed, Mountain View investigators found that Martinez was also connected to several other incidents, working with a long list of law enforcement agencies across Santa Clara and San Mateo counties in the lead-up to the arrest last week. Mountain View and San Jose police obtained two search warrants, including for Martinez' home on Aug. 12, shortly before his arrest.

"The perseverance on this case cannot be overstated," Mountain View police Lt. Armando Espitia said in a statement. "This was months of follow-up, coordination, and innovative investigative work."

Additional details are not being released pending further investigation, police said Tuesday.

Comments

Paul
Registered user
Slater
3 hours ago
Paul, Slater
Registered user
3 hours ago
2 people like this

Good the police finally caught one of the 3 suspects. Collecting overtime no doubt.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Ken M.
Registered user
Cuesta Park
1 hour ago
Ken M. , Cuesta Park
Registered user
1 hour ago
Like this comment

Tremendous work. Don't be stingy Jeff Rosen, let's see some real charges get filed.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.