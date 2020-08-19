News

Lightning-sparked fires spread smoke over the Midpeninsula

Multiple blazes covering 10K acres in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties affect local air quality

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Smoke from multiple fires covers the Bay Area in this Aug. 18 map. Courtesy Naval Research Lab/ NAAPS.

Smoke from multiple fires burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains and a major fire in San Mateo County entered Palo Alto and other surrounding communities on Tuesday night. The CZU August Lightning Complex has burned 10,000 acres and was not contained as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

Lightning strikes early Sunday morning started the blazes in northern Santa Cruz and southern San Mateo counties, according to Cal Fire. The city of Palo Alto sent a message to the public at about 8 p.m. Tuesday stating there is no fire in Palo Alto at this time.

"We recommend that you call 9-1-1 if you see fire or if there is an emergency. Due to the poor air quality, residents should keep their windows closed and limit outdoor activity," the department said in the statement.

Fire officials ordered evacuations in parts of Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. In San Mateo County, the evacuations include the Loma Mar and Dearborn Park Area, Pescadero Creek County Park Area, Butano Community Area and the Butano State Park Area, including Barranca Knolls community, according to Cal Fire.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Wednesday because of smoke from wildfires throughout the region that is creating unhealthy air pollution.

Burning wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuel is banned both indoors and outdoors on days when the alerts are in effect, according to the air district.

The air district is recommending that Bay Area residents stay inside if possible with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report. More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

