Sunnyvale police investigating fatal stabbing at Bay Lands Park

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 17, 2020, 9:54 am

A homicide Saturday afternoon is under investigation after a man was found with stab wounds at Bay Lands Park, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said.

Police were called about 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 15 to 999 East Caribbean Drive, where they found and treated the victim, who was then taken to Valley Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Corinne Abernathy at (408) 730-4501 or [email protected]

— Bay City News Service

