Highway crash near Los Altos Hills leaves one dead, six injured

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 16, 2020, 9:56 pm
One person was killed and six others injured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday evening on northbound Interstate Highway 280 south of Magdalena Road, Santa Clara County firefighters said.

Firefighter paramedics and the California Highway Patrol were called just before 5 p.m. Sunday to that location, where they found one vehicle with seven people inside. Santa Clara County Fire Department firefighters said one person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; six others were taken to nearby hospitals, two with major injuries, two with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries.

The accident remained under investigation Sunday night, and its cause had not yet been established. Early indications are that no other vehicles were directly involved in the accident.

The CHP is leading the investigation. No other specifics were immediately available Sunday night.

— Bay City News Service

Bernie Brightman
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
People are driving at unsafe speeds these days. Just because there are fewer cars on the road is no reason to not obey the speed limits.

