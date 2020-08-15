Proposed 407-unit housing project would push the limits on Mountain View's residential density

The project at 400 Logue Avenue has evolved since it first came before the Mountain View City Council in 2018, particularly the decision to pare down the building height. Miramar originally proposed that one of the buildings would stand 11 stories tall -- at about 128 feet, it would have made it one of the tallest buildings in the city.

East Whisman is poised for a major transformation in the coming years, after recently being rezoned for a dense, mixed-use neighborhood of offices and housing. Similar to North Bayshore, where Google is planning to build 6,600 homes , the revamped zoning in East Whisman allows for taller, more urban buildings that stand in stark contrast to most existing neighborhoods.

For context, Prometheus' 583-unit apartment complex on San Antonio Road is just over 102 units per acre, while the 623-unit Greystar apartments under construction at San Antonio and California Street is close to 73 units per acre.

The proposal by the developer Miramar Capital, submitted last month, calls for fitting 407 units onto a property on Logue Avenue just over 2.5 acres in size, requiring unusually dense construction that crams in 160 units per acre. Most of the units will be studios and one-bedroom apartments, which rely on roof-top open space and minimal parking spots in order to fit.

A developer is seeking to build more than 400 apartment units on a small property in the East Whisman area of Mountain View, marking the latest effort to replace the city's sprawling offices with high-density housing.

Miramar told city officials last month that they were only able to "efficiently utilize" 42,000 square feet from the deal, which boosted the project from 388,000 square feet to 430,000.

Though the dense project largely fits the mold for the new zoning in East Whisman, it does go above the limits approved last year. In 2018, Miramar bought the rights to build up to 72,000 square feet of "bonus" development on the site through a deal with the Los Altos School District. Called a transfer of development rights (TDR), the complex transaction essentially "moves" building density out of the San Antonio shopping center area -- where a new school will be built -- and onto the Logue Avenue property.

The project is also narrowly outside of the Middlefield-Ellis-Whisman Superfund site, which covers a large swath of East Whisman and poses a potential health hazard to those who live and work in the area. Groundwater contaminated with toxic substances including trichloroethylene (TCE), a known carcinogen, require any development within the plume to take extra precautions to keep the property safe for occupants.

In the application, Miramar touts that the project would be less than a block away from the Middlefield VTA light rail station, making it ideal for public transit, and would go a long way towards meeting the city's housing goals for East Whisman. Baked into the city's plan is a requirement that offices in East Whisman cannot be build without a commensurate number of housing units acting as a counterbalance.

The proposal sets aside 62 of the apartments for low and middle-income families, and provides a total of 420 parking spaces, allocating only one space for two-bedroom apartments. City officials say the model parking ratio calls for two spaces for two-bedroom units, which should bring the total up to 486 spaces.

