Crime brief: Mountain View man arrested in connection with Santa Cruz bank robbery

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Santa Cruz police arrested a 24-year-old Mountain View man last week after he allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo and made a getaway in a stolen vehicle.

Police said in a Facebook post that the man had robbed the bank in downtown Santa Cruz around 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, and sped away in a red Mercedes. The vehicle was later determined to have been stolen out of Mountain View.

Santa Cruz and California State Park police chased the vehicle onto Highway 17 and found the Mercedes abandoned nearly 12 miles north along the highway. He was later found and apprehended near the border of Los Gatos.

The man was in possession of over $9,000 in cash believed to be stolen, police said. He was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail with no bail allowed, and faces one count of second degree robbery, one count of vehicle theft and one count of evading police -- all felonies. He is also accused of violating his parole.

The man has faced numerous felony and misdemeanor charges dating back to 2014. He was arrested in Mountain View in 2014 for threatening an officer and in 2015 on domestic violence charges.

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

