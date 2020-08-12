Santa Clara County supervisors extend eviction moratorium past Aug. 31

The board echoed similar sentiments, agreeing that the moratorium was a short-term solution aimed to buy the county more time to come up with lasting policies to combat the impending housing crisis.

"I am favor of extending the moratorium but we can't just be doing this as a Band-Aid solution because it's not going to really do anything in the long run for all of us who are renters and are suffering for not able to pay rent," said Cecilia Chavez, who is an organizer with Silicon Valley De-Bug.

However, the exact date for the new eviction ban will be decided at the next Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 25 and may include additional protections for tenants and fines for landlords who do violate the moratorium.

The moratorium extends protections toward tenants who cannot pay their rent or mortgage because of job or wage loss related to COVID-19 beyond its current expiration on Aug. 31.

"We have a lot of property owners who are doing the right thing by people right now, so the intent is not to penalize those who are really trying to support each other getting through this. It is really for the outliers that are taking advantage," Chavez said.

"Despite the moratorium, some landlords have ignored the law and are trying to force their tenants to defend costly lawsuits," Chavez said.

A board referral brought by Supervisor Cindy Chavez also asks board members to work with county counsel and local organizations to ensure that the moratorium laws are real and effective for small business tenants.

"These really are issues where we need the state and federal government to step up. I used the phrase earlier, 'buying some time.' We have done that, we are continuing to do that, but we need the state and federal government ... to use that time to get to meaningful, longterm solutions to some of those very difficult challenges," Supervisor Joe Simitian said.

A report by Working Partnerships USA found that residents in more than 43,000 rental units in the county were at risk of being evicted once the previous county moratorium was set to expire.

"I am all in favor of this extension, I have been in favor of each one prior, but this is a deferral and not a solution. I think what we need is the state to step forward to help solve the problem, not extend the problem by allowing people to go back to work," Wasserman said.

"The only cure that is going to happen is people going back to work and there has to be tolerance and understanding from landlords and tenants working together," Supervisor Mike Wasserman said.

Santa Clara County supervisors extend eviction moratorium past Aug. 31

Board plans to decide on expiration date for new ban later this month