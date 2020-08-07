Arts

'Reaching for the Sky' opens at Art Ventures

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 7, 2020, 1:39 pm 0

Woodside artist Jim Caldwell's "Elkhorn Slough," part of his "Reaching for the Sky" exhibition at Art Ventures Gallery. Courtesy Art Ventures/Jim Caldwell.

Woodside artist Jim Caldwell's exhibition of California landscape painting, titled "Reaching for the Sky," will be on view at Art Ventures Gallery Aug. 6 through Sept. 15, at 888 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park.

Caldwell's work "has the unique capability of capturing the feeling of the California landscape. You encounter a sense of space and time in his paintings, however, his approach to landscape is that of a romantic not a realist. The tree paintings portray more than the physical characteristics, they provide a sense of solace and comfort, and strive to preserve the natural beauty," according to a press release from the gallery.

For more information, contact [email protected]

