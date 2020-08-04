Arts

Popular family event series re-launches with the 'Happiness of Apples'

Gamble Garden reinvents its Second Saturdays program with virtual, in-person elements

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Gamble Garden's "Happiness of Apples" program includes online talks and apple-themed activities geared for grownups and families, plus self-guided tours of the garden and its apple trees. Embarcadero Media file photo

Pre-COVID, Palo Alto's Gamble Garden regularly welcomed families to its grounds for monthly Second Saturday events, which included fun, educational programs that also highlighted an aspect of the garden or ecological lesson.

The nonprofit historic home and garden has reimagined these events with a creative hybrid model that blends informational online programs with in-person visits in which participants can drop by and tour the garden at their own pace. The new Second Saturdays program also offers two distinct tracks: one aimed at adults and one geared for families. And despite keeping the "Saturday" name, the event will actually be available online for a month.

Gamble Garden kicks off the program on Aug. 8 with "The Happiness of Apples," a celebration of the sweet, versatile fruit that's a staple of the fall harvest. The program will run through Sept. 11.

The adult track includes an online talk on the evolution of apples, apple pollination, and the culture of apples in the United States; an online photo tour of Gamble's apples and a recipe for baking Eleanor's Apple Crisp, a Gamble luncheon favorite.

Families can watch an online video about the life cycle of apple trees and hold their own apple tasting at home.

After taking in the virtual program elements, participants can visit Gamble Garden to enjoy their own self-guided tour of the garden and its apple trees.

Gamble Garden is located at 1431 Waverley St., Palo Alto. Second Saturdays are free. Register at gamblegarden.org

