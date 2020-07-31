In experiment, Town Square forum commenting will be limited to registered users

Starting Aug. 1, participation in the Mountain View Voice's popular Town Square reader forum will be limited to those who register on the site with their name and email address.
The change is an experiment to determine if requiring registration will lead to a more welcoming environment for those interested in respectful discussions of local issues, according to Publisher Bill Johnson.
"In spite of the large numbers of people who enjoy engaging in meaningful discussion on Town Square, we know that there are many others who stay away because they view it as an inhospitable place too often dominated by rude posters who belittle others and their motives," Johnson said. "Town Square wasn't intended as a place exclusively for the thick-skinned."
"The actions of these problematic posters have demanded increasing amounts of our staff's time to moderate, edit and sometimes delete disrespectful comments that seem intended to antagonize or manipulate public opinion with false or misleading information."
Johnson said that the volume of commenting has soared since the shelter-in-place orders were made in mid-March, fueled by deep divisions over the handling of the pandemic response and, more recently, on protests and advocacy relating to racial injustice and police reform.
"We are constantly evaluating how to make Town Square a safer place for all posters and to keep out those who attack others, make repetitive comments and side-track discussions," Johnson said. "With an expected highly-charged election season ahead of us, it seemed like the right time to implement new requirements."
Becoming a registered user requires a person to register their name and email address with MV-voice.com. Although posters are encouraged to use their name when they post comments, they may choose to use a screen name instead. But the registration requirement will create some accountability and a way for Voice moderators to contact the poster.
"There is no perfect way to weed out posters who are hell-bent on being snarky or disrespectful," Johnson said. "But at a time when emotions are high and so much polarization exists in politics, we hope this step will move Town Square closer to a place where constructive dialogue and debate can occur."
Mountain View Voice readers will be asked to help evaluate the registration requirement after the Nov. 3 election.
Comments
Monta Loma
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
You don't "experiment" with someone's privacy! This will shut out most undocumented workers who now will no longer have a voice here. The only reason for registration is to collect information.
another community
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
As long as the registration is free to those who post useful comments. Otherwise you will lose people that will likely go elsewhere. One such person is myself. I love reading about the Mountain View community even I live outside of the city.
Cuesta Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
I like how easy it is to comment here, but I would definitely appreciate a better tone. Thanks for trying the experiment!
Old Mountain View
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
JustSayIn misunderstands. A "registered user" still can be essentially anonymous. It's different from a "real-name" forum requirement. You can use a screen name, it stays private except to IT personnel at the publisher, who have every incentive to safeguard the confidentiality (and thus their own credibility). It has nothing to do with "undocumented workers." Nor have I ever seen the registrations used for commercial agendas such as marketing (or other of the various fantasies and misconceptions now being put forth on the corresponding PA-Weekly comments forum). This is an established policy on most online journalistic sites, and they get no lack of lively comments.
No alternative is perfect. This one might conceivably discourage a few constructive commenters who are prone to anxious notions (they'll probably return once they see something they just HAVE to comment on). It will discourage many more of the thoughtless, petty and libelous who lean on a lack of any accountability for their words. About time!
Old Mountain View
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
In response to JustSayIn you said:
“You don't "experiment" with someone's privacy! This will shut out most undocumented workers who now will no longer have a voice here. The only reason for registration is to collect information.”
That is a false argument. But ALSO, if you want to make comments in a public forum, you really should be prevented from doing it anonymously. To make a comparison, the guy the was breaking windows during the protests on video was wearing everything he could to prevent being identified. I for one am willing to increase the requirements so that the MV Voice requires registration under a proven identity. I have self disclosed often , my name is Steven Goldstein and I reside in Mountain View. If you are acting IN PUBLIC like here because it is a PUBLIC forum, you should not be able to under an alias. This forum is like going to the City Council meetings
In response to Samson you said:
“As long as the registration is free to those who post useful comments. Otherwise you will lose people that will likely go elsewhere. One such person is myself. I love reading about the Mountain View community even I live outside of the city.”
I totally agree, there is no TAX to post information here. But you have a lot of people personally attacking others using anonymity because their interests are threatened. Landlords during Measure D were defending Margaret Abe Koga, Lisa Matickak, and Jose Guiterriz when they lied to us in advertisements and interviews regarding the impact of Meaure D. I think you should be required to have a valid and authentic identity. I will today reregister under my REAL name and you will see that from now on.
Time for us to take this privilege seriously and self disclose.
Old Mountain View
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
My new Identity replacing THe Business Man
Cuesta Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
aww shucks TBM, many people in_the_political_know around town 'knew who you were' (not me).
You seemed to be relatively consistent in how you wrote (detailed 'to a fault') and relatively consistent in the bent of public policy that U supported. Nice to be introduced to U now!
Old Mountain View
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I was trying to point out my Business school credentials.
But yes, it was not really a secret to anyone.
I disclosed my name in public many times, at political groups and the City Council.
I tried very hard to provide information with substantial justification.
But I hope we can get the MV Voice will require real disclosure. they say sunshine is the best disinfectant. Why not have the people be honest and self-disclose?
Probably if a landlord posted something, they would not get any new tenants, or worse, their current tenants would leave?
Same deal if other issues on this forum. Sometime we will get real honest discourse here.
Martens-Carmelita
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Could you also limit how many times a poster can post on one article? There is one poster who seems to think everyone necessarily is speaking to him, and requires his grindingly long response. When I see his name, I just skip his comments, but it is very annoying. I thought "over-posting" was something you disallowed?
Old Mountain View
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Lets find out who Interested is.
And also, please allow the free discussion. I never asked to censor anyone. Like interested just did.
Your against the First Amendment interested? I provide free information that is on topic. You any your kind try to intimidate, ridicule, and criticize others without even providing any validate information to back it up.
MV Voice, please require a validate registration, so that posters if the cross the line can be investigated. remember crossing the line includes cyber-stalking. Another term for being an internet troll.
Time to hold people accountable for their actions in a PUBLIC forum. There is no expectation of privacy here.
Slater
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I think this is a move in the right direction. Kudos to the Voice for trying to make this comment section more respectful, it's a worthy goal.
Jackson Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I really hope that rather than re-inventing the commenting system, MV-Voice will use one of the existing systems. I've found that Disqus works well with: authenticating users, threaded replies, spam reporting, up and down voting, blocking users, collapsing threads, and many other features.
Martens-Carmelita
39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
Everyone knows who Interested is. She's a newspaper regular who's very Interested in RV bans.
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago
Steven Goldstein:
"Your against the First Amendment interested? "
This is not a first amendment issue. Plus the first amendment only deals with government regulation of free speech. This newspaper is a private entity and can put into place any rule they desire.
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago
So this is you, Steven????
Web Link
Quite the imagination. I know that is you have a secret government clearance, the government does not want you to advertise it!!
And can’t hold down a job. I thought you had just lost a job and couldn’t onboard to Hawaii.