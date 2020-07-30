Santa Clara County confirms 31 COVID-19 cases across four Costco locations, including Mountain View

A public health investigation found that at least 31 employees across four Costco locations in Santa Clara County have tested positive for COVID-19, revealing a cluster of infections that may have occurred in retail stores during the month of July, according to a statement by the county Thursday.

County officials confirmed the most cases, 13, were at the Sunnyvale Costco, followed by eight at the Senter Road location in San Jose. Six cases were reported at the Gilroy Costco, and four were discovered at the Mountain View location.

While the investigation is ongoing, early results indicate that the employees contracted the virus by way of "community transmission," rather than infection between employees, county officials said.

Costco representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Public health officials are conducting contact tracing to see who else may have been infected with COVID-19, and are reviewing the safety and social distancing policies at each store location to see if they comply with county health requirements. The stores reviewed as of Thursday show that Costco has adhered to social distancing and other protocols mandated by the county and the state.