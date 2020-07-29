Arts

Artists’ guild hosts online ceramics and glass sale

The 10-day event features the works of 80 artists and will also raise funds for nonprofits

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Ross Spangler creates ceramics and also works in glass. Courtesy ACGA

This year's Palo Alto Clay & Glass Festival and many similar events may have been canceled due to COVID-19, but there are still some creative ways to enjoy art and support artists this summer.

The Association of Clay and Glass Artists of California (ACGA) is hosting "10 Days of ACGA Online Clay & Glass," an online sale that takes place Aug. 1 through 10.

The "10 Days" sale highlights the works of 80 artists, and includes decorative and functional ceramics and glass.

This event aims to help give artists a financial boost when some of their major sources of revenue are on hold. But the sale will share the love, too, with artists donating a percentage of the proceeds with nonprofits that are also hurting during these times. The organizations that will benefit include World Kitchen, Crafting the Future, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Girls To Women and CERF+ The Artists Safety Net COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The sale takes place Aug. 1-10 online at acga.net.

Cynthia Siegel creates unique ceramic sculpture. Courtesy ACGA

