New check-in system aims to reduce waiting in line at COVID-19 testing sites

Santa Clara County is implementing a new check-in system at walk-up COVID-19 testing sites that provides wristbands to reduce the amount of time waiting in line.
Anyone seeking a test can check in at any of the county's pop-up sites and receive a wristband for an hourlong time slot later in the day. They can then leave and return at the designated time.
It's best to check in early in the day, officials said. When wristbands run out, people will be directed to other testing options nearby.
The walk-up testing sites in Santa Clara County provide COVID-19 tests free of charge without an appointment, symptoms, insurance, or a doctor's note, and regardless of immigration status. Locations may change each week based on testing needs.
"These walk-up test centers are very popular," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county's COVID-19 testing officer. "I encourage anyone who came in contact with someone with COVID-19 to get tested, as well as anyone who works on the frontlines in construction, supermarkets, restaurants or who regularly ride public transit."
In addition to the county's pop-up sites, an OptumServe test center is moving to Gavilan College, 5055 Teresa Blvd., in Gilroy. The site replaces the one that had been operating at Christopher High School in Gilroy. OptumServe sites are by appointment only; visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1123 to sign up.
There are currently more than 50 COVID-19 test locations in Santa Clara County, including those at community centers and schools, hospitals and clinics, and mobile testing centers.
Pop-up sites next week in San Jose and Gilroy will be at:
- Oak Grove High School student center, at 285 Blossom Hill Road,
San Jose, on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Santa Clara County Office of Education, San Jose Room, at 1290 Ridder Park Drive, San Jose, Tuesday to Friday, July 28-31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- South County Annex (formerly Del Buono Elementary) at 9300 Wren Ave., Gilroy, Tuesday to Friday, July 28-31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More information is available at sccgov.org/coronavirus and facebook.com/sccpublichealth.
